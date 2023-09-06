The plight of the construction industry | Bankruptcy of a house builder can be expensive for the customer – this is how the consumer can protect himself

Times don’t be gentle on the house builder’s nerves.

Jukkatalo, awarded 14 times as Finland’s most trusted house package brand, filed for bankruptcy a week ago on Monday. This Monday, it was the turn of Siklatilat, which has a turnover of over one hundred million.

Both bankruptcies left behind unfinished construction sites and broken homes.

In addition, information came on Monday that the construction company Lehto Group’s shares were placed on the stock exchange’s watch list.

If the builder of his own house goes bankrupt in the middle of everything, there will almost certainly be additional costs ahead.

Consumers are not a priority among creditors, and continuing to work with a new company usually increases the price.

However, the size of the losses depends a lot on the type of contract for the construction that was made in the first place.

According to the experts interviewed by HS, the house builder and the house package orderer must remember two things in particular: the background of the company building the house must be clarified and the contract must pay attention to the payment schedule.

“ “The most common question is whether the money will go and how much it will go.”

Renovation and the construction development center PRKK offers its members advice on construction and the selection of house packages. CEO of the association Mikko Juva says that the lines have been hot since the beginning of the week.

Some of the inquiries have come from Jukkatalo’s customers and the rest from those who fear the same fate.

“Yes, this situation has awakened and frightened me. The most common question is whether the money will go and how much it will go,” sums up Juva.

The answer often depends on the payment schedule agreed for the contract. The basic rule is this: you should not pay for what is not delivered.

According to Juva, in the case of Jukkatalo, it seems that the company’s operations have been objective. Not much has been invoiced that could not already be seen with one’s own eyes at the construction site.

The object of Jukkatalo was photographed at the Lohja housing fair in the summer of 2021.

However, Juva warns that there are also operators in the industry whose proposed payment schedules are very much tilted in the company’s favor.

“Quite often, companies try to organize the situation in such a way that money is brought in with a little priority,” says Juva. This means that the customer pays an installment for products or work that are yet to arrive. Juva has seen many examples of this.

“There can be tens of thousands of euros on the risk side. At worst, we have seen such that the front weight is even more than a hundred thousand euros.”

According to Juva, you should trust the help of a professional when checking the contract. The expert can assess whether the payment installments match the value of the promised deliveries.

Changes to the payment schedule can be requested before signing the contract. According to Juva, this is usually agreed to because the company wants the deal.

“This is usually forgotten. In about 95 percent of cases, this is not taken into account,” says Juva.

PRKK is now receiving calls from house buyers who can only hope that the construction company would not go bankrupt just when the payment installment has been paid and the products have not been received.

The finished house package can be ready to move into in up to three months.

Risk can also tries to reduce it by studying the companies’ backgrounds. Leading expert of the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority Raija Marttala reminds that full certainty cannot be achieved with any own research.

According to Marttala, the company’s current financial situation can be determined from the tax debt register. You can get information from credit reporting companies for a fee.

“Furthermore, you can find out how long the company has been operating and ask for references, for example. You can also get unbiased information from industry organizations,” says Marttala.

According to PRKK’s Mikko Juva, the problem with registers is that they are left behind. If the company’s situation has deteriorated rapidly, it may not be visible in the registers.

In the current situation, Juva would also look at what kind of customers the company has. If the company delivers houses mainly to consumer customers, the receipt of payments is more certain. Instead, credit losses can occur in situations where multiple houses are delivered to contractors.

“If the houses don’t sell, the cash flow ends.”

The rise in interest rates has frozen the sale of new properties.

Bankruptcy when it happens, not much can be done anymore. The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority’s Marttala advises that it is worthwhile and should be in any case to contact the bankruptcy estate.

The bankruptcy estate has the right to complete the construction site as agreed, if it is able to do so. It is probably the cheapest option for the consumer as well.

If it is not successful, a new company must be found to complete the project.

After bankruptcy, the customer should quickly organize a site inspection led by his own expert. A representative of the bankruptcy estate as well as a potential construction contractor and other contractors and suppliers are invited to participate, advises Juva. Then it is investigated whether the customer is on the receiving or paying side in relation to the bankruptcy estate, taking into account the condition of the construction site.

According to Juva, if it is determined that the customer owes money to the bankruptcy estate, the payment should not be made immediately. If using a new supplier incurs additional costs, it is possible to have these costs deducted from the debt to be paid to the bankruptcy estate.