The plight of construction | Elo files for bankruptcy against Bigs, which had a turnover of 16 million euros

The occupational pension insurance company Elo is applying for bankruptcy of the construction company Bigs, which specializes in renovation construction.

Mutual The occupational pension insurance company Elo is applying for bankruptcy of the construction company Bigs, which specializes in renovation construction.

The matter came up in the district court of Länsi-Uusimaa on Thursday.

Earlier in December, the district court of Länsi-Uusimaa rejected Bigs' corporate restructuring application.

Rejection of corporate restructuring often starts the company's bankruptcy proceedings if the court decision is not appealed.

Bigs' corporate restructuring lawyer Pekka Jaatinen from the law firm Castrén & Snellman told HS earlier in Decemberthat the company is likely to supplement the rejected application or make a new restructuring application.

“The renovation application was very formal, and the application could have been written differently in some areas,” Jaatinen said at the time.

According to its website, Bigs was founded in 2010. According to Asiakastieto, the turnover of the medium-sized construction company was around 16.3 million euros last year.

The company specializes in line and office space renovations as well as water roof contracting in the capital region.

In summer the rapidly deteriorating construction industry has brought down several construction companies in the fall.

For example, in the field of house construction, 411 bankruptcies were filed between January and November. The number is really high, because in the peak year of 2011, 422 bankruptcies were filed.

So far, the biggest bankrupt company is Sajucon from Vantaa. The district court of Itä-Uusimaa declared the Sajucon Asset Management group, which had a turnover of around 115 million euros last year, largely bankrupt on December 18.