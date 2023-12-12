The plight of construction | Again, a large company in danger: The court rejected Bigs' restructuring application

According to the lawyer handling the corporate restructuring, the company will file a new restructuring application.

District court has rejected the corporate reorganization application of the construction company Bigs, which specializes in renovation construction.

According to the insolvency register maintained by the Court Register Center, the district court of Länsi-Uusimaa issued a decision on the restructuring application of the Espoo company on Monday.

Rejection of corporate restructuring often starts the company's bankruptcy proceedings if the court decision is not appealed.

Bigs' corporate restructuring lawyer Pekka Jaatinen from the law firm Castrén & Snellman says that the company intends to supplement the rejected application or make a new reorganization application.

“The renovation application was very formal, and the application could have been written differently in some places,” says Jaatinen.

CEO of Bigs Mario Kruse did not respond to HS's contact request on Tuesday.

Bigs is specialized in line and office space renovations as well as water roof contracting in the capital region.

According to its website, the company was founded in 2010, and according to Finland's Asiakastieto, the turnover of the medium-sized construction company was around 16.3 million euros last year.

The bottom of construction, which weakened rapidly in the summer, has brought down several construction companies in the fall.

So far, the biggest bankrupt company is Siklatilat. The district court of Oulu put the company, which had a turnover of almost 110 million euros in 2021, into bankruptcy at the beginning of September.

According to the most recent data from Statistics Finland, the largest number of bankruptcies were filed in October since 2013.

Most bankruptcies were filed in October in the construction and other service industries.