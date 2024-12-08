The Plenary Session of the Parliament of Cantabria will debate this Monday the 9th on the increase in examiner positions to obtain driving licenses and measures to promote birth rates, in a session in which Health management and teacher salaries will be discussed again.

The plenary session will begin at 4:00 p.m. with a motion from the PRC on the absorption of Sogarca by Iberaval, which will be followed by another from the socialist group related to the salary adjustment of teaching staff.

The debate and voting on non-law proposals (NLP) will begin with the disapproval of the Minister of Health, César Pascual, proposed by the PSOE.

This group also proposes urging the Government of Cantabria to amend the text of the Draft Law on Fiscal and Administrative Measures in relation to the processing of the CAP aid.

For its part, Vox’s initiative refers to the development of a national suicide prevention plan, while the PRC demands an increase in positions for examining and administrative officials of the General Directorate of Traffic.

In the questions section, the regionalist group wants to know the criteria to guarantee the supply of water from the Ebro reservoir, and Vox the measures to promote birth rates and help for large families.

Furthermore, the PSOE questions the Executive about their plans for the Gender Equality Observatory.

QUESTIONS

In this session, the regionalist deputies ask the Government about the works to expand the services of the port of San Vicente de la Barquera and about the execution of programs of the Cantabrian Health Service.

Likewise, the Vox parliamentary group wants to know the actions carried out by the Ministry of Education after the programming of the activities to celebrate 25N by the CEIP El Castañal de Selaya, and is also interested in measures to mitigate work absenteeism.

For its part, the PSOE presents a battery of questions about the positions of Auxiliary Nursing Care Technicians (TCAE) in the lightning service of the Marqués de Valdecilla Hospital.