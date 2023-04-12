Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 11:07 p.m.





A problem entrenched since the very independence of the municipality of Pilar de la Horadada from Orihuela in 1986. Corporation after corporation, no one had dared to get their hands on a matter as thorny as that of the illegal urbanization of a place of high ecological value such as the Pine Forest of the Partridge. Nobody until today.

The neighborhood bordering the Region of Murcia and close to the protected area of ​​Sierra Escalona was built 40 years ago and now sees the light at the end of a tunnel that is already making it difficult for them to access supplies as basic as drinking water and depriving their residents of an essential document for any procedure: the first occupation certificate.

Thus, this historic neighborhood demand is expected to be corrected today in a plenary session in which the local government of the PP has an absolute majority, but in which they do not expect to find opposition from the rest of the groups, which, municipal sources point out, have not objection in the information commissions or during a first period of 30 days for allegations.

So far, some 70 of the 150 residents have adhered to this process of minimizing environmental impact, contemplated in the regional legislative framework. Although, they emphasize from the Consistory, it will only serve to legalize the already existing constructions and no works will be allowed in the expansion plots from now on. The land, therefore, will continue to be classified as undevelopable.

What will be facilitated is that the residents go from taking the supply from a raft and taking it from some new underground tanks and wastewater treatment, as well as the conditioning of the streets and roads to facilitate access to emergency vehicles

Before July 2006



«In less than two years, the government team of the Popular Party in the Pilar de la Horadada City Council has launched the administrative mechanism so that owners who meet the requirements contained in the ordinance can legalize their properties through a procedure of minimization”, congratulates the Councilor for Town Planning, Ángel Albaladejo.

The mayor explains that they have been working this legislature so that the owners of Pinar de la Perdiz “obtain a first occupation license, and can have a drinking water supply that they do not have now, as long as their home is built before July 2006 », abounds. The urbanization is located to the northwest of the municipal term and has an area close to 1,360,000 square meters and is made up of about 80 isolated single-family homes on plots of about 5,000 meters.