Borja Iglesias He returned this weekend after missing the previous day of the League due to injury and he did being a protagonist crucial in the success of Betis in the New Mirandilla. The Galician entered the field of play in the second part and achieved change the sign of the match forcing a penalty and transforming it into the winning goal. The full of it are an evidence: the Betis finished with victory in all the encounters in which marked the Galician in League. His six goals raise his figure in the Betis attack and also reflect that from the penalty spot he has no doubts. Addition eleven penalties in a row marked in First Division.

The Panda goes through a shining moment and it seems that the effect that Pellegrini had on him is still in play. Beyond ownership and substitution, fit perfectly a every need of the green and white team knowing what role it has and how it should be executed. He is already close to his best espanyol numbers and confirms that it even intends to manufacture a candidacy to Selection with a profile that Luis Enrique does not have at his disposal at the moment. The Galician adds 17 goals and a handful of virtues multiplied in recent months. Everything in just over 2,200 minutes that keep him in a position to meet more challenges in the remainder of the campaign.

One of its challenges addresses the King’s Cup Final. The player admits that it is the great attraction of this course closure and intends to earn a place to be in Pellegrini’s eleven that April 23. Their scoring battle with Willian José It seems almost won within a healthy competition that keeps both plugged in. But it is Pellegrini’s law that reigns in these contexts. Borja’s ambition looks beyond the current moment of his team. “The Champions League? It’s the target today. Competing like this, we will have options all the way“, assured the player after the last triumph of his team. A whole message of optimism with a view to what is to come.