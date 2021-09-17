The body of Abimael Guzmán will be cremated. The plenary session of the Peruvian Congress approved that, starting this Friday, a prosecutor has the power to make the decision to cremate those sentenced for terrorism who die in prison. The Shining Path leader died on September 11 and since then a debate has been opened regarding what to do with his remains.

This Thursday, the Plenary of the Congress of Peru chose to modify the General Health Law in order to legally cremate Abimael Guzmán. The new law indicates that the prosecution, “in a reasoned and unchallenged decision”, can decide what to do with the remains of those sentenced for terrorism who die in jail.

The health authorities, the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of the Interior, will be in charge of making the rule effective. They will have 24 hours to do it after the autopsy of the law and they will do it in the presence of the Prosecutor’s Office. Guzmán’s body remains in the Callao district morgue in Lima.

Pedro Castillo, the current president of Peru, signed the law after congressional approval. The newspaper El Peruano released the news as an express request of the president.

A police truck transports the mortal remains of Abimael Guzmán to the Callao morgue, in Lima (Peru). The remains of the founder of the armed band Sendero Luminoso, Abimael Guzmán, who died this Saturday at the age of 86, have been transferred to the Central Morgue of Callao, neighboring Lima, for a legal autopsy, while his wife Elena Iparraguirre has requested to hand over his remains. © EFE / Stringer

The bill had 81 votes in favor, 37 against and one abstention

The congresswoman and president of the Justice Commission, Gladys Echaíz, proposed it. In the first ballot, 70 people voted in favor, 32 against and 14 abstained. However, in the second ballot they obtained 81 votes in favor, 37 against and 1 abstention, so the bill was approved. The votes against were by deputies of the political party Peru Libre.

Prior to the modification, the law indicated that the remains should be handed over to the next of kin as long as there is no open investigation process.

Elena Iparraguirre, Guzmán’s widow, requested the body of her late husband

Iparraguirre is also serving a life sentence for terrorism. The “number two” of the Shining Path armed group gave the power to petition to Iris Quiñones, also sentenced to prison for terrorism until a few years ago, who regained her freedom. But both this request and the petition for habeas corpus were rejected.

The Peruvian state aimed to prevent a place from existing where Guzmán’s supporters could honor him in what they would consider an apology for terrorism.

Abimael Guzmán was the founder and leader of the armed group Sendero Luminoso

He created it in 1970 under a Maoist thought and communist and revolutionary ideology. Since then, he declared war on the Peruvian State. According to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, Sendero killed some 30,000 people in Peru.

Various harassments such as forced disappearances, torture and rapes are also attributed to both public officials and civilians. In some cases, they acted against animals. In addition, they damaged and destroyed public and private infrastructure, and the losses were valued at some 26,000 million US dollars.

Thanks to a plan elaborated by the Special Intelligence Group (GEIN), supported by the United States, Guzmán was caught on September 12, 1992. He was found guilty of the crime of aggravated terrorism and qualified murder and sentenced to life imprisonment. He died of pneumonia on September 11 in the maximum security prison of the Callao Naval Base, where he had been serving a sentence for 29 years.

