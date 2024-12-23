Reyes Maroto, spokesperson for the PSOE in the Madrid City Council, ends the year failed by the Plenary as a result of the Aldama case. Last week, the PP urgently registered a motion that demanded a “immediate” public explanation about “the contacts she maintained with the members of the plot, both during her time as Minister of Industry and Tourism and in her current position as councilor of the Madrid City Council” which has finally been approved with votes in favor of the PP and VOX.

However, this political debate did not help Reyes Maroto give more explanations on the matter. Thus, the person in charge of responding to the PP was his colleague Enrique Rico. As expected, the mayor began his speech by giving his full support to the former minister “against this campaign of hoaxes“. From then on, everything was reproaches. “They are following the guidelines set by José María Aznar, ‘he who can do, let him do.’ They are doing it undemocratically, crossing all ethical and moral limits,” he said. “No lessons in honesty from you, even if you fail us all, I assure you that you are not going to break us, They are not going to silence us“.

In a way, the municipal spokesperson of the PSOE had already anticipated her response outside the chamber, in statements to the media hours before the vote on this last point of the day: «Today again Almeida comes to collect a jackpot and he does not leave to carry anything, not even stones,” he insisted. Hours before, asked by journalists, she refused to give further explanations about her contacts with Aldama: «There is nothing more“Based on the explanations that I have already given, it is clear that the Popular Party is in that permanent hyperbole in which anything is worth it to fail them, in my case a former minister.”

For her part, Rita Maestre, spokesperson for Más Madrid, expressed her concern about these cases of corruption but rejected the motion because today, “there is no serious indication or anything credible against Mrs. Maroto.” “If you think you have something else to say, put it on the table. If you don’t stop slandering a person who, I repeat, based on the information we all know, has not done anything wrong. If it is proven that he has done it, we will have to change our minds,” he snapped at Almeida, before asking the municipal government to “apologize” for other cases of corruption in his party.









For his part, the Vox spokesperson, Javier Ortega Smith, who failed on two occasions (as he recalled, sarcastically), approved this initiative of the PP although in his opinion “it is of no use”, because in politics one has the “responsibility” to tell the truth.”

“You must submit your minutes”

To close the debate, the popular people insisted that Maroto’s silence “has condemned her.” Thus, before the vote, Izquierdo regretted that “he lied and did not rectify it.” “Sanchism has corrupted him,” the popular man declared before emphasizing that he had wasted his last opportunity to explain “why in the plot everyone knows her”: “Today he has to resign for the good of all Madrid residents. Go away Mrs. Maroto“.

He was not the only one who asked for his departure from Cibeles. The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, was harsh against Maroto in his turn to reply to a question from the socialist about his management in these six years: “Respect the people of Madrid and stop lying to them. Tell us once and for all what WhatsApp , contacts and meetings he has had with all the members of the plot. The last straw is that he says that my time is running out, when what is approaching him is the bench. Later, outside the chamber, he insisted on the same idea: “It must deliver your minutes immediatelybecause he does not have the exemplary character to continue being a public official of the Madrid City Council,” he added. The year does not end in Cibeles with too much Christmas spirit.