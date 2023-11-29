The ordinary plenary session of the Corporation, with the eleven favorable votes of PP and Vox, approved by an absolute majority the proposal of the local government of La Unión to partially release almost 19,000 euros per year to the seven councilors of the municipal executive who were not yet free. . At the beginning of the legislature, the mayor and three other councilors were subject to the exclusive dedication regime, what is popularly known as full-time releases.

The opposition groups, PSOE and Defiende La Unión (DLU) voted against after interventions by their spokespersons in which they harshly criticized the measure. Socialist councilor Elena Lozano said that even if it were legal, “that all the councilors of the government team are totally or partially released is undignified and amoral.” Among other things, she pointed out, “because La Unión is not precisely a rich municipality and because spending 317,000 euros a year on salaries for the government team is a disdain for the citizens.”

Both Lozano and the only DLU councilor, Daniel Cano, complained that the government “remains silent” when asked “where the money will come from” and if behind this “there will be a tax increase, which is the least “neighbors need it.” Regarding the remuneration of opposition councilors, 100 euros for full attendance and 50 for commission, PSOE and DLU assured that they are “figures that qualify on their own” compared to local government salaries.

Concentration in the street



In his speech, the first mayor, Joaquín Zapata, stressed that the approved remuneration “has the sole purpose of ensuring that the delegated councilors work better.” At one point, after commenting that the money that opposition councilors will receive “is a lot, just for raising your hand,” PSOE and DLU accused Zapata of maintaining an “arrogant” attitude.

Before the end of the session, the socialist councilors left the plenary session in disagreement due to the “permanent lack of respect”, according to Lozano, from the mayor. At the door of the City Hall, at the end of the session, PSOE, DLU and Izquierda Unida gathered against the release of all local government councilors.