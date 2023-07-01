The salary of the mayoress, María Dolores Muñoz Valverde, with exclusive dedication and, therefore, without the possibility of making her economic activity compatible with another, will be the same as that of the previous legislature, that is, 2,400 euros net per month, salary less than the maximum set by the Local Reform Law, which establishes salary ceilings for public office.

This law not only limits the remuneration of the top managers of the municipalities, but also the number of councilors with exclusive dedication. In the case of Bullas, as it has a population between 10,001 and 15,000 inhabitants, the members who provide their services on a full-time basis will not exceed five, there being no limit for part-time members.

The new government team will have the same part-time councilors as the previous legislature, distributed as follows: a mayor with 75% part-time dedication, his salary being 1,800 euros net per month; another with 50% partial dedication, with a salary of 1,200 euros net per month and, finally, a councilor with 25% partial dedication with a salary of 600 euros net per month.

In this sense, it should be noted that not only was there no increase in dedications compared to the previous legislature, but the City Council of Bullas continues to be one of the consistories in the Region that has fewer releases and partial dedications.

With respect to compensation, the Plenary approved that, for councilors with generic delegations, members of the Local Government Board, provided that they do not receive compensation for their exclusive or partial dedication, this will be 700 euros net per month, and that of councilors with special delegations that are not part of the Local Executive of 520 euros net per month. On the other hand, the compensation to the rest of the councilors of the different political groups will be 260 euros net per month.

In addition, it should be noted that the only variation with respect to the agreement of the previous legislature was the update of the compensation of the councilors of the corporation who do not have exclusive or partial dedication, in the percentage in which the General Law of State budgets, therefore, there are no salary increases by any of the components of the Plenary. Thus, the one in Bullas continues to be one of the municipalities in the Region with a lower remuneration and compensation system.