Thursday, February 29, 2024, 08:45



Updated 11:47 p.m.









This Thursday, the Plenary Session of the Cartagena City Council defended the territorial unity of the municipality against the intentions expressed by the mayor of Mazarrón, Ginés Campillo, to annex the towns of Isla Plana and La Azohía.

The local government spokesman, Nacho Jáudenes, received the support…