Friday, June 23, 2023, 12:50 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Regional Assembly began this Friday the parliamentary activity of the XI Legislature with the first meeting of the Table, in which its new president, Visitación Martínez, of the PP, announced that next Wednesday he plans to propose a candidate for the presidency of the Autonomous Community , whose investiture will take place during the first week of July. The dates will be set next week by the Chamber’s Board of Spokesmen, whose first meeting has been convened for Monday, June 26.

The Board of the Assembly formally declared the four parliamentary groups constituted, as well as the deputies that compose them, in addition to the appointment of their spokespersons and deputy spokespersons for three of them. It will also require the Mixed Group, made up of the two Podemos deputies, to name its spokesperson before Monday.

Visitación Martínez confirmed that on Tuesday of next week he will hold a round of consultations with the political groups. The consultations will begin with the Mixed and will continue with that of Vox, the Socialist and the Popular. On Wednesday he will propose Fernando López Miras, who was the most voted candidate in the elections on May 28, for his inauguration as president of the Autonomous Community. The Board of Spokesmen will meet hours later to set the dates for the debate, which will take place in two days.