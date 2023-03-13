Monday, March 13, 2023, 12:49 p.m.





The plenary session of the Alhama City Council, in an extraordinary session, approved with only the votes of the government team, led by the socialist mayor Mariola Guevara, to request the temporary union of companies made up of the current street cleaning concessionaire, STV, together with the company Tecosa, the necessary documentation for the execution of the first phase of the works of the park of La Cubana.

The works of the great green lung in the urban center have a budget of ten million euros, which includes the construction of a thermal center. What was approved by the City Council is the first phase, of landscaping spaces and the parking area next to the residence for the elderly, and has a budget of 3.3 million euros. “If the joint venture presents the required documentation, the works would start after Easter,” said the mayor of Town Planning, Antonio José Caja.