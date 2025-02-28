The Plenary of the Barcelona City Council refuses to give the gold medal to actress Loles León

The plenary session of the Barcelona City Council has refused to grant the gold medal to the Catalan actress – now based in Madrid. The municipal government has defended that León represents “the rebel and nonconformist Barcelona.” But the proposal has been dismissed after receiving only the support of the PSC and Comuns.

The independence parties have voted against because they consider that the actress, despite having a “brilliant trajectory” in the audiovisual and theater field, has been “openly belligerent with linguistic immersion and the normalization of Catalan.” However, they have pointed out that giving him the prize would have meant “a setback.”

On the other hand, PP and Vox have also voted against. In their case, although they have had words of recognition for the interpreter, they have argued that their ‘no’ is a “touch of attention” to the Government of Collboni, which is who they have attributed the initiative to reward León.

Collboni has assured that the proposal came from “his fellow professionals in the entertainment world”, and that he did not have a partisan background.

Trias, Colau, Hereu and Clos Medals

Despite the rejection of rewarding Loles León, there have been five other people who have received the distinction. Some of them are the four most recent exalcaldes: Ada Colau, Xavier Trias, Jordi Hereu and Joan Clos as “Show of thanks to the task developed at the head of the city.” This proposal has had the votes of PSC, Junts, Comuns and ERC, while Vox and PP have voted against all exediles for the concrete refusal of rewarding Colau.

Collboni has shaved the gesture and has considered that voting in favor was a “democratic maturity sample” and stressed that all winners have left a “very positive legacy” as a result of assuming “efforts and risks” during their governments.

The mayor has justified having put the line in clos, because both Narcís Serra and Pasqual Maragal had already received distinctions. “It is a way of saying that all mayors have left a positive and historical footprint,” said Collboni, who wanted to give this distinction in a moment of “crispation and denial of the other.”

For her part, the deputy mayor Laia Bonet has stressed that Trias is a “sensible and respectful” man and added that Barcelona “would not be understood without the mayor Colau”, who has recognized that he came from the world of activism and was the first woman to hold the position.

On the other hand, the gold medal to scientific merit to Dr. Josep Tabernero has also been awarded “for his pioneering advances in oncology.” In this line, its role in the discovery of new mechanisms involved in the development of tumors and in the design of more precise and effective therapies against cancer has been highlighted. This proposal has been approved unanimously.