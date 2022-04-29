Yes, it will be investigated, but there will be no resignations among the political leaders due to the chaos in the sale of the chairs for the Easter and Spring Festival parades. The plenary session of the Murcia City Council yesterday approved a PSOE motion, an alternative to the one presented by the PP, which calls for the urgent call of the Contracting Surveillance Commission to investigate and analyze the contract “of this year and previous ». It had the votes in favor of the PSOE, Ciudadanos, Vox and Podemos groups, and the rejection of the PP.

In this motion, an addendum from the Podemos group was also approved, in which its spokesperson, Ginés Ruiz, requested that all the documentation of the contracts to be investigated be presented.

Vox and Podemos highlight that the sale of seats at parties is an “endemic” problem that requires definitive solutions



During the debate, tense at times, especially during the interventions of the deputy mayor and head of Contracting, Mario Gómez, the popular mayor Eduardo Martínez-Oliva defended his motion, emphasizing the failure of the contract specifications. “The advance sale hasn’t worked,” he insisted, wondering why only one company applied for one of the lots. “The other was deserted,” he added. “It has been an embarrassment, an embarrassment and a fudge, as neighbors and visitors have reported, and it is necessary to ask for responsibilities,” he stressed, and considered it necessary to purge political responsibilities with some resignation and not only act against the concessionaire company.

He also criticized Gómez for “throwing balls out” and denied, as they have been accused during the interventions of the municipal government team and Podemos, that they “set fire” to the streets: “No one has added fuel to the fire, the fire was cooked by itself ; Or is it that they have not been on the streets?

“If the PP has to apologize for something, it is for having allowed Mario Gómez to be in the municipal government”

Eduardo Martinez- Oliva Mayor of the PP

The spokesman for the PSOE, Enrique Lorca, indicated that “it was inadmissible and shameful” what was experienced these days with the sale of the chairs and that the City Council had already apologized to citizens and visitors: “We are the first outraged,” he influenced. He also acknowledged that what happened deserves the Hiring Surveillance Commission, but not only for this contract, but also for previous years.

The socialist mayor argued that the municipal government team had taken action on the matter when the problems were found. “We showed our faces and were in the queues,” he defended, and recognized that the ultimate responsibility for what happens in the streets of the municipality lies with the City Council. “Whatever was possible was done to provide solutions”, referring to the installation of face-to-face offices for sale and the placement of more chairs so that “everyone had a seat”.

Faced with the request for apologies and political resignations by the PP, Lorca wondered why there were none when in 2016, while the PP was in the government of La Glorieta, there was a protest and the Burial parade was prevented from leaving. Sardina for more than an hour and a half due to problems with the sale of the chairs. And the popular Martínez-Oliva replied that if the PP had to apologize for anything, it was for having allowed Gómez to be in the municipal government.

«The website of this same company did not work with you either (PP). How many files did they open then?

Mario Gomez Councilor for Contracting and Deputy Mayor

The Deputy Mayor and Councilor for Procurement stressed that the specifications are “practically” the same as those of 2015, and that they are drawn up by almost the same officials of the corresponding services at that time, “and I will not doubt their professionalism.” He added that it is the same company that was presented and that its website, in 2019, “did not work from minute one either: How many files did you open?” Like his socialist partners, Gómez said that he subscribed to point 1 of the PP’s motion for calling the commission. «We have already requested the documentation; It will be done next week.”

For the councilor of Vox, Inmaculada Ortega, pointing to Mario Gómez as responsible for what happened is because his management was “embarrassing” and with a “cumulative nonsense”, and ordered the mayor José Antonio Serrano to take away his powers of Recruitment. “Thank God that there is less to go every day,” he said, referring to the possible loss of Cs votes in the next municipal elections of 2023 and his departure from the municipal government. In reference to the contract for the chairs, Ortega pointed out that the management of the sale “is an endemic evil” and indicated that from her group they hope that it will not be repeated.

Other agreements

infrastructures Green light for the suppression of the Beniaján tunnel

The Plenary gave the green light to the project for the suppression of a level crossing and the creation of a roundabout at the intersection of the avenues of San Javier and Fabián Escribano, in Beniaján, which will eliminate the tunnel through which cars circulate. The document includes the modification of the General Municipal Planning Plan in Beniaján and the implementation of an environmental impact study. The greenway runs along the old train tracks between Los Dolores and Los Ramos. traditions MAN’s Uncle Pencho will have a statue in the city

Uncle Pencho, a character created by Manuel Sánchez Baena ‘MAN’, that ‘perráneo’ who for half a century was the protagonist of a strip in LA VERDAD, will have a statue in Murcia and “in an appropriate place”. This was unanimously approved by the political groups in a motion by the PP that included urging the Department of Culture to promote and hold an exhibition on the character and his “particular universe”, which circulates through the network of cultural centers. Maintenance Arrangements in the plaza dedicated to Francisco Rabal

And continuing with the characters and statues, it was also authorized, after an initial proposal from Podemos, to request technical reports to reform the Plaza de Santa Gertrudis, where the statue of Paco Rabal is, with the aim of giving the monument more visibility than now « goes unnoticed”. And the possibility of moving it to Plaza Fontes (in the vicinity of the Regional Film Library) was also agreed upon if the works at the beginning of the could last for years.

Public road Fifty streets and avenues change their names

Yesterday’s session approved (with the contrary vote of Vox) the new denomination of 51 streets and roads of the municipality of Murcia to comply with the Law of Historical Memory and gender equality. The coastal ones will be called Ibn Mardanis (north) and March 8 (south); the street between the Plaza de Santo Domingo and Enrique Villar will be the alley of the Pisces; and the road in front of the main façade of the Enrique Roca stadium will be Real Murcia Hobby Avenue. Education The City Council will have a plan against bullying

Unanimously, and at the initial proposal of the PP, it was agreed yesterday to launch a “complete” plan for the prevention of bullying in the municipality. The multidisciplinary program must work on awareness, information and training campaigns among groups, such as schoolchildren, Ampas and teachers. It was approved to urge the Ministry of Education to develop a mental health plan in the centers and provide more means to the regional plans against this harassment. Public road They will review the contract to improve street cleaning

Vox’s motion on cleaning in the municipality of Murcia led to a unanimous agreement to urge the City Council to adapt the street cleaning contract to the needs of the streets, through a prior technical study. It is intended to “tackle existing problems” in the current contract by not including new areas, and to increase the frequency of collection of recyclable waste, and even the placement of containers where there are none.

The spokesman for Podemos, Ginés Ruiz Maciá, insisted that the chaos of the chairs is not new and “it is intolerable” that it continues to occur, although he stressed that his group from the beginning appealed to find solutions so that the parties end well ” And then investigate, of course.

Ruiz criticized, in this sense, the actions of the PP these past days, “disappeared during Easter and only reappeared to almost call for a rebellion” of the neighbors so that they would come to protest at the authorities’ tribune on the day of the funeral parade. of the sardine. Both Ruiz and Lorca stressed that there was a lot of concern among the Local Police in case there could be disturbances and that the agents worked hard to ensure that everything ran smoothly.

Slap on the wrist by the Intervention report

“Devastating and serious.” These are two adjectives that the Vox councilor, Inmaculada Ortega, used yesterday to describe the report of the Municipal Intervention on internal control of the contracts and expenses of the Murcia City Council. And the PP, through the mouth of Eduardo Martínez-Oliva, added that they were still waiting for the changes that the Councilor for Citizens Mario Gómez had proposed to make in the Contracting service since 2019, when he agreed to these powers (being a member of the PP) . He was going to “introduce innovative measures” to give the department more transparency, but “when the changes are going to take place, you will no longer be here,” said the popular mayor. And lie, “his thing is to blame others.”

Ortega pointed out that the report revealed “many breaches of this and previous municipal governments” and that it did not seem that they were going to be corrected, such as, for example, the non-renewal of expiring contracts on time or the impossibility of controlling the expenses of the councils. “These irregularities have a name and surname, Mario Gómez,” he concluded.

From the municipal government, the socialist spokesman, Enrique Lorca, y Gómez replied. The former recalled that “an action plan” was being finalized to deal with deficiencies, and the deputy mayor insisted that “changes cannot be made overnight” and the objections “come from behind.”