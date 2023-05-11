The councilors of the Municipal Corporation in the Murcia City Council approved, with the abstention of Vox, the extraordinary credit file that includes items to start, among others, the construction projects of the El Raal bridge (for which the agreement with the City Council of Beniel), the Barriomar Metropolitan Park and the renovation of the artificial turf in six soccer fields (Llano de Brujas, Sangonera la Verde, Guadalupe, Alquerías, El Raal, Patiño).

It will also allow the execution of roofs on school sports courts in Casillas, Guadalupe, La Flota and El Raal; and shade in 59 public schools in the municipality, as explained by the Councilor for Economic Management and Citizen Security, Enrique Lorca.

Lorca defended this extraordinary credit for its “importance” and whose money has come from the provision of planned investments and not made in previous years. “It also allows us to give a boost to the expansion of youth centers,” he said, such as the one in Juan de Borbón or the one in the Barrio del Progreso. Likewise, he indicated that thanks to the shadows, it will be possible to continue opening schools in the afternoon. “Ultimately, 23 highly demanded projects enter and that focus on the districts.”

The Municipal Group of the Popular Party, for its part, which voted in favor of this credit, did not fail to verify that it means “putting the handcuffs on the new municipal government team” that comes out of the polls on May 28.

The councilor, Eduardo Martínez-Oliva, stressed that now the file has to be in public information for 15 business days, so it will not be valid until June 4 or 5. «For this reason, the decision-making capacity on its execution will be held by the new government team; This is nothing more than the verification of the failure of this team, and of the breach and deceit in its promises to the neighbors ».

Ballesta speaks and Serrano responds



The extraordinary session, which lasted longer than initially planned, was rounded off by the intervention of former mayor José Ballesta, who leads the PP’s candidacy for Murcia in the upcoming municipal elections. For the first time, to the astonishment of those present, and after losing the motion of no confidence on March 25, 2021, he spoke in plenary. “This is not the time to reproach or regret what could have been and was not” this mandate, he said, adding that personally “I felt a deep sadness for this institution”, and made reference to the insults that his colleagues had received ( “henchmen, vassals, friends of criminals, corrupt, scoundrels”), “without intervention by those who have the obligation to stop it”, alluding to the mayor, José Antonio Serrano, who presides over the plenary sessions.

Ballesta insisted that this “is not politics, nor a game”, because “it violates the privacy and honor of people”; he stressed that “the end never justifies the means”, above all, “because I have some exceptional colleagues”; and regretted that in this last plenary session “foolish words, seen derogatory figures and arrogance” had been heard again.

Finally, and after making it clear that “everyone knows what is going to happen on 28M”, he pointed out that it had not been “out of cowardice” to leave the questions against him unanswered in the sessions: “Sometimes there is more determination and courage to remain silent and not answer” than to do so.

The mayor, José Antonio Serrano, said that before this intervention he was forced to speak and stated, in allusions to Ballesta’s criticism of his actions in the face of insults, that “I have understood them as the own scuffle” of the debate, in which “all the political groups have intervened; You don’t have to have such fine skin.” The insults, he added, have come from everyone, “including his group as well.”

“Now, in the moments before the electoral campaign, he is finally heard, disrespecting the Plenary”, because in these months “he has not contributed anything, not even a suggestion.” “Only today, to take the photo and surely post it on social networks.”

The mayor and also a candidate for the PSOE, concluded by emphasizing that politics can be done in many ways, “but always trying to move forward, putting Murcia in the future; And I understand that it bothers you that in these 26 months we have done more things than you have in years.

Faced with the attempt to make Ballesta speak again, the mayor denied him and ended the session, also leaving the spokesman for Cs and deputy mayor, Mario Gómez, wanting to intervene.

Prior to these interventions, the councilor for Podemos-Equo, Calara Martínez, who was present in the plenary session after completing her maternity leave, had taken the floor and had words of gratitude both for her fellow Corporation members, “from whom I have learned a lot , even in disagreements”, as well as for his family and partner for the “moral support” provided in “shadow moments.