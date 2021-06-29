Yesterday, the municipal corporation unanimously approved a motion calling for the Autonomous Community to “fair treatment” towards Molina de Segura in the 2021 Regional Budgets. This was done through the proposal presented by the Councilor for the Economy and Finance , José de Haro, which included an amendment of addiction of the PP to also request the central government “what corresponds to each Molinense”, highlighted the popular mayor, Francisco Hernández.

The motion of the head of the Treasury contemplates a total of 19 agreements that correspond to different historical demands. “None of the points reflected are letters to the Magi,” said De Haro.

Among other claims, the regional Executive is also asked to increase the amount destined for the municipality, within the framework of the Neighborhood and Pedanías Plan, and to respond in this way to the real existing needs. More funding is also requested for home delivery services; help in urgent need; Primary Care social services; and the reduction of copayments for people with disabilities residing in sheltered flats.

Another agreement refers to an increase in the amount destined to the construction and opening of a residence for the elderly to guarantee its execution, in addition to an increase in the amount destined to the construction of the third health center. In addition, resources are requested for the remodeling of the La Alcayna office. In the health field, an increase in medical specialties consultations in Molina is also claimed, and an item destined to the maintenance of administrative auxiliary personnel for the offices of Torre Alta, El Llano de Molina and La Ribera de Molina, once the contracts are concluded current.

The construction of an Integrated Vocational Training Center, more investment in teaching centers and more resources for the educational and psychopedagogical guidance team are other proposals included in the approved motion.

On the other hand, funding is requested for the unibono, the local public employment program and funds to attend to the needs in the polygons. While other items raised are those related to the start-up of the event venue, the subsidy for the International Theater Festival, and the unfolding of the Altorreal-Molina road.

Likewise, there was an institutional statement of condolences for the death of civil servant José Carmona, who lost his life on June 22, after a work-related accident two weeks earlier.