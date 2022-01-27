The complaints and protests staged in the street by residents of Cartagena, due to the poor condition of several roads in the municipality, was one of the strong points of the municipal plenary on Thursday. In it, most of the motions presented by the councilors went ahead. The spokesman for MC, José López, was absent for family reasons. The poor maintenance of the public highway as well as 18 livestock trails and support for the livestock sector, the elderly and the Parkinson’s association were other highlights of a session that began at half past eight in the morning and ended when It was ten minutes after three in the afternoon.

The municipal corporation unanimously endorsed the proposal of the non-attached mayor Gonzalo Abad to launch a municipal program for the conservation of roads and local roads. This motion included urging the Community to create a regional road plan, which includes, among others, the RM-602 access to Sabic and the RM-F36, between Pozo Estrecho and La Palma, due to its multiple deficiencies.

In this sense, a MC proposal was also given the green light for the regional government to act on these and others, such as the one that goes to Galifa and Portús. In this sense, the Councilor for Decentralization, Diego Ortega, recalled that in the 2022 municipal budgets there is an item of 1.8 million euros for asphalting roads in the municipality.

road deficiencies



The motion presented by the councilor of MC Cartagena, Enrique Pérez Abellán, to solve the deficiencies in lighting, roads and sanitation in El Lentiscar was also unanimously approved. He gave as an example the areas of Bahía Bella, the scattered nuclei of La Puebla and various hamlets of La Aparecida.

With the support of all the councilors, it also went ahead to study the location of a parking lot for motorhomes in the city and another in beach areas, because “it is a tourist modality that has more fans every day and, therefore, should not be neglected ». It is, in his opinion, to “facilitate and not prohibit or persecute tourists.”

The adoption of measures to prevent and eliminate the risk of the Tallante water reservoir and the recovery of the predella of the old altarpiece of the coronation of the Virgin, exhibiting it in the Chapel of the Council of the Cathedral of Cartagena, were two other motions of MC to which the plenary gave the go-ahead. In the latter case, the mayor of Culture, David Martínez, explained that the piece will be exhibited “when the restoration of the temple has been completed, in order to follow the advice of the municipal technicians.”

Navy Social Institute



Finally, among other proposals, the municipal government also went ahead so that the Plenary urge the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration not to charge the Cartagena Parkinson’s association maintenance costs for the use of the facilities of the Social Institute of Navy. This had the support of all the municipal groups except for United We Can Izquierda Unida Verdes Equo, which voted against.

Plan for attracting companies



At the proposal of the spokesperson for the Mixed Group, Pilar García, the Cartagena City Council will devise, together with the COEC employers’ association and the Chamber of Commerce, a recruitment program to attract new companies to the municipality. The motion was approved with the votes in favor of the Government and MC, while United We Can and Gonzalo Abad abstained in the vote on this proposal.

Miranda will have a new sports court



The residents of Miranda will enjoy a new sports court thanks to a motion presented by the councilor of United We Can Izquierda Unida Verdes Equo, Aroha Nicolás. It was backed by the entire corporation. The councilors also gave their yes to the improvement of road safety on Rodrigo Caro street, although the mayor of Security, Juan Pedro Torralba, said that he will carry out a study on traffic management.

Recovery of visits to the Cathedral



With the support of all the mayors of the Plenary, a motion presented by the mayor of MC María Dolores Ruiz also went ahead, to demand from the General Directorate of Heritage “the effective and prompt compliance with the resolution of the year 2015 that obliges the Bishopric to open the Cathedral of Cartagena to public visits the last four working days of each month, including Saturdays».

Tourism will have a place in Saint Lucia



The claim made this week by the residents of Santa Lucía to promote tourism in the neighborhood through the organization of activities had its response yesterday in plenary. At the request of the spokeswoman for United We Can Izquierda Unida Verdes Equo, Aurelia García, the City Council promised to draw up a comprehensive rehabilitation plan for the neighborhood with a schedule of actions.