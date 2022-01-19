The Plenary Session of the Cartagena City Council approved this Wednesday, definitively, the 2022 budget, with which “it becomes the first large municipality in the Region to achieve it”, as explained by the Councilor for Contracting, María Amoraga. Thus, the accounts, which amount to 234 million, 7.8% and 18.2 million more than last year, may come into force in a few days to channel investments amounting to 17 million. “It is the greatest plan of democracy in the municipality,” according to the message transmitted by the mayor, Noelia Arroyo.

The budget went ahead with the vote in favor of the 15 councilors of the government team and the opposition of MC (eight councilors), United We Can (two), Vox (1) and the unassigned councilor Gonzalo Abad.

All the arguments presented were rejected except for one section of the one sent by the College of Comptrollers, which requested the inclusion in the budget of items for the national qualification positions of Plenary Secretary, Comptroller, Director of the Municipal Government Office and Treasurer. These positions have been covered for years by people chosen by the free appointment procedure, after several unsuccessful attempts to convene and carry out the corresponding tests to fill the places.