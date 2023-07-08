The extraordinary plenary session of the Abarán City Council, held last Thursday night, gave the final green light to the 2023 Budget, which was provisionally approved on April 28. The accounts for this year amount to 11,015,342 euros.

The plenary session of the Corporation agreed to reject all the allegations presented last May by a dozen local police officers. All the groups voted in favor, with the exception of Vox, which abstained. The police claims were aimed at remuneration, night and holidays, extraordinary services and second activity positions, among others.

In relation to nights and holidays, the resolution states that “they are not paid through a specific supplement despite the final ruling of court number 7 of Murcia, of April 30, 2021.” In relation to extraordinary services and other remuneration concepts, “they have not been updated, although concepts have been revalued”. As for the second activity positions, “the remuneration of nights and holidays is not contemplated.” Finally, the sub-inspectors have been included in group B, but with an error, since they have the same destination complement, that is, a complementary remuneration, that the agents, 22, must have 23.