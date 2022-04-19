The overwhelming defeat of the Bartlett-AMLO dumbbell in the Chamber of Deputies is going to be very expensive for Mexicans of all socioeconomic strata. Reasons? Little will live who does not suffer alarming shots in the amount of electricity rates, in addition to mysterious blackouts in the country. Goals? They will try to blame opposition legislators for “electricicide”, for being “traitors of the country”, for the fact that they have rejected an electrical reform aimed at damaging public health, Mexico’s competitiveness, as well as the economy of the country. the nation. If the promoters of this suicidal reform think that they will get away with this attack against Mexico, they are wrong from end to end.

Of course, bills for electricity consumption could demand, as a form of revenge, in the short term, the payment of exorbitant amounts because the “conservative, classist” opposition scuppered a progressive reform designed for the “benefit of the people”! In other words, if the reform proposed by the 4T had been approved, according to them, the amounts of the rates would have plummeted, the environment would have been cleaned up and we would have joined the planetary cooling. Yet another infamy.

We will see how they deceive again the innocent and the ignorant unaware of the amount of CFE’s debt, of labor liabilities, which, as my colleague Enrique Díaz Infante rightly says, add up to 488 billion this year, or 10% of annual spending of said bureaucratic monster, without considering the scandalous annual losses. The expense for pensions in CFE will be greater than the investment expense of said company, which implies, among other concepts, a pathetic state of bankruptcy by Bartlett “the brilliant Mexican electrical engineer, with a great professional career in the field ”, which could lead to the ruin of all of Mexico if we lose the investment grade, according to international rating agencies. How much damage can a couple of people do to 130 million compatriots!

In La Paz, Baja California, among other large cities in the country, ships loaded with fuel oil line up to feed the Punta Prieta thermoelectric plant, which perversely emits large tons of carcinogenic substances at night, forcing the construction of hospitals for combat these evils. And Tula?

If AMLO has already destroyed the NAICM and thrown away 450 billion pesos; if more than 300 billion pesos are wasted in the Bocas refinery, when only electric cars are beginning to be manufactured and billions of pesos are wasted on the Mayan train that will be born broken due to insufficient passengers, in addition to the cost of the ticket and cargo and after ecologically destroying the jungle in the southeast of the country, why would it not insist on the use of fossil energies, poisonous, expensive and in violation of the Paris and T-Mec agreements, instead of resorting to to clean and cheap energies such as wind, marine and solar among other rational resources?

It is difficult to find a single logical decision of the 4T, unless someone tries to defend the cancellation of Seguro Popular, the intentional homicide of 120,000 Mexicans, more than 80,000 missing compatriots, the fall of the economy, unemployment and the shortage of medicines, as well as the repeal of the educational reform? Is there no corruption anymore?

Let’s not fool ourselves: the retaliation of the 4T for having failed in the Electricity Reform we Mexicans will have to suffer with irrational increases in rates, with prolonged blackouts, sometimes intentional, to justify the legislative defeat. When the street protests take place for having become a country with little energy, dirty and expensive, then Morena will argue that if the reform had been approved in the proposed terms, the CFE would not have gone bankrupt, nor would we have lost the investment grade, nor would society have had to bear the cost of the damage. We will be able to see the pleasure of revenge very soon, not now, in the faces of the creators of this new energetic abortion.