As if the world were to end in September, everyone seems to be clear that vacations are more of an obligation than a necessity. Each one, according to their economic possibilities, looks for a place to get lost: it will be difficult to achieve it in the mountains, at least in the most requested ones. The mountain guides already appear at this point lean, scorched by the sun and without enough to attend to the tsunami of clients that it rains without remedy. In the mecca of mountaineering, Chamonix, the agencies look for guides under the granite blocks and that winter was worked like never before. There are mountaineers, hikers, climbers, cyclists and mountain runners everywhere. And the same thing happens in the main Spanish massifs. At the same time, some seem unable to go out into the mountains with no other idea than a change of scenery; everyone wants to be their best version trying to emulate Kilian Jornet.

Beating after beating, some choose the agony to purge their sorrows or extol their joys. For the latter, the Alta Ruta de los Besiberris was presented to society last spring, a six-day mountain itinerary that starts in the heart of Vall d’Aran and extends through Alta Ribagorça, which is presented as extremely demanding both from the physical and technical point of view. Here, almost certainly, there will be no traffic jams and solitude is rather guaranteed, except for the stays in the four refuges that the spectacular route that crowns three peaks of more than three thousand meters visits: Mulleres, Besiberri Sur and Punta Alta. Esther Hilla, creator of this trekking height recommends without hesitation the possibility of hiring a mountain guide, an option reserved for those people who are not autonomous in high mountains and who wish to face its 86 kilometers of route peppered with 8,500 meters of positive elevation gain.

The Alta Ruta de los Besiberris is a service that offers its users guaranteed accommodation, physical maps and tracks of the routes and a Garmin Inreach geolocator that allows you to send distress messages in case of need. With this, it would be possible to move around your route without major problems, but the optional guide service will reassure the most apprehensive or those who wish to offload all the decision-making on the guide to dedicate themselves to enjoying the route without worries.

The brothers José Luis and Rafael Gómez, together with Esther González Hilla, are the co-founders of the Alta Ruta brand, that is, the creation of mountain routes self-guided with demanding quality standards in terms of customer service, safety and sustainability. “This project was born in 2012 with the Alta Ruta de los Perdidos, and last year it grew with the Alta Ruta del Cadí, proposals to which the Alta Ruta de los Besiberris is now added, created at the request of the Vall D’Aran and with the assistance of many people who have helped me to carry out all the field work. The Alta Ruta de los Besiberris, like the rest of the routes with this seal, aims to offer high mountain hiking alternatives in which users have all the possible comforts to enjoy the experience”, explains Esther. Born in Murcia in 1974, Esther began her law degree in Murcia, continued for a year in Rouen (France) and finally finished it in Madrid. She was discouraged by the legal world, in 1998 she moved to the Pyrenees looking for a different lifestyle: she was seduced by nature and by the mountains in particular. In 2001, together with a group of friends, she launched the adventure of managing the Bujaruelo Shelter, an old inn at the gates of Ordesa.

All the necessary details to face the route of the Alta Ruta de los Besiberris can be found on the web www.laaltaruta.comwith special attention to the refuges it visits: Artiga de Lin, Conangles, Ventosa i Calvell, Restanca and the Caldes de Boí Spa located in the middle of the route.

However, Esther wishes to clarify what the delicate points that the Besiberris route observes consist of: “In the second stage, in the Coret de Molières towards Val de Molières, there is a second degree of difficulty climbing to reach the snowfield. In the third stage, at Collada d´Abellers (or Avellaners) the route passes through a decomposed rock channel, while the top of Punta Alta (stage 4) observes quite exposed terrain on both slopes that can be avoided by climbing to the Ventosa refuge by its normal route. Finally, in the fifth stage, the section to be monitored is in the Peyta Gap towards Estanh de Mar”.

