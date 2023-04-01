“I wanted to go to an island to live,” says Azahara Alonso (Oviedo, 34 years old). There is a small island called Gozo that stands out in Google Earth against the blue of the Mediterranean. It is the second of the 21 that make up the Maltese archipelago. As she was fascinated by the islands (islands in general) the writer lived for a year on that piece of land, investigating the depths of what a sabbatical year means. There she was able to reflect at length on crucial elements of contemporary life: Why do people take so many photos of everything, all the time? Why do tourists eat tourist places? Why do we work so much? And above all, why can’t we stop working so much, not even when we stop working?

“I belong to a slightly hinged generation”, says Alonso, “we have received the message of meritocracy and the culture of effort, they have told us that things are worth it if you make an effort… but I have not seen that promise materialized”. The questioning of salaried work comes to the writer due to that long tradition of thought that she considers that work does not dignify, but rather is a curse (as the God of Genesis).

From Paul Lafargue, Marx’s son-in-law, and author of The right to lazinessto Bob Black, author of the abolition of work (Pumpkin seeds), through Bertrand Russell who, more moderately, also had great praise for idleness. Remember George Perec, in whose home street, Rue Vilin, which he visited time and time again to meticulously immortalize it in words (wanting to reflect “the infraordinary”), he described a graffiti on a wall that said: WORK = TORTURE.

“At what point did my life start to be accessible only on vacation?”, the book begins Joy (Siruela), emerged from that insular experience, which is a novel, but which is also an essay, and which, in its extremely precise writing and literary flight, has a lot of aphorism and a lot of poetry. Alonso, precisely, had first published a book of aphorisms, low pressures (Trea) and then a collection of poems create a topic (Ril Editores), so that the aphorist and the poet (and even the graduate in Philosophy, going a little further back) are still present within the current writer, as in an author matryoshka.

A boat in a bay on the island of Gozo in Malta. Geography Photos (Universal Images Group via Getty)

He calls it a “hybrid novel” and in its pages there are various quotes, in its most essayistic part, and a narrative that is more ambiguous and closer to the novelistic than to chronicles or travel reports, which could well have been an option. “The reason for this, the reason that, for example, few place names appear, is that the book is very critical of tourism. So it is not a travel chronicle, not even an invitation to travel”, says the author.

The traditional distinction between the tourist (bad) and the traveler (good) now seems to Alonso superseded, because everywhere he finds that the travel experience, which would consist of infiltrating the daily life of each place, is shielded by the layer of courtesy and tourist offer, like a cellophane that covered everything. He even cites Luis Buñuel in his defense of traveling to a known place, where one has ties and memories, and not always in search of constant novelty. “I am quite in favor of repeating the things that have made you happy”, says Alonso, “also certain repetitive movements can take you to another room in the world”. Theirs, more than traveling in search of novelties, is an invitation to try to do nothing, something complicated, given the cult of productivity that invades not only working hours but also that dwindling territory that is still outside.

“It is hard to say: I am going to take some time off and do nothing, just what I feel like”, says the author, “women, above all, have always had to justify how industrious and hardworking we are”, says Alonso . It is very difficult to live with boredom, if it appears, which is something that is so scary in a fast-paced society because it puts us in contact with the raw material of life, time. Alonso, who is naturally nervous, uses reading to focus the mind and escape the anxiety that existence produces. To escape “that demand for attention from everywhere, which works with the same brain rewards that power slot machines.”

Regarding women, the book deals with the explanation that Silvia Federici gives of female domestic work: the workers of the first savage capitalism were weak and short-lived due to the harsh conditions of subsistence. They were born poorly, they produced little, they died early. Thus, the woman goes from the factory to the home to dedicate herself to the (unrecognized) work of reproduction and care, in order to perpetuate a working class that can give good surplus value. “Actually it is not very different from the current fashion of what healthy. Eat well, take good care of yourself, last longer… then they will tell you to retire later”, explains the author.

He is also concerned about the deep identification between the work and the person: when we are asked what we are, rather than looking for another, let’s say, existential definition, we prefer to answer with our profession. Lawyer, driver, butcher, journalist. Hence, when the book’s narrator voice has to explain that he is not doing anything, that he just wants to spend a sabbatical year, misunderstandings and incomprehension often arise, even suspicion.

“I think that at the turn of the century there was a liberation in the material sense: you didn’t have to own things, they weren’t going to judge you for that, the important thing became, not what you had, but what you did,” reflects the author, “but that has led to another extreme, which is total identification with work, the desire for personal fulfillment, excessive ambition. I believe that nothing happens if your work is not vocational or if it is not the most important part of your life”.

Alonso writes, more than with revolutionary ardor, with a certain existential weariness, as if more than seeing the pillars of the system burn, he wanted them to leave him alone once and for all. “Perhaps this apathy is the product of a lot of therapy”, he says, “I come from having a lot of character and that is exhausting. So my new attitude seems to me a triumph regarding certain conflicts”. What do you think of the concept of jobs? “No thanks,” she concludes, “I think we have to take vacations as seriously as work.”