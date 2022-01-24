The accumulation of cans, plastics, organic waste and weeds in a plaza in Los Mateos is the reason why the tribute to Sebastián Gómez Fernández, Efesé’s goalkeeper in the 1980s and early 1990s, has come to a standstill. and much loved in this popular Cartagena neighborhood, he passed away in June 2018 at the age of 61 due to lung cancer. The City Council then decided that Sebas should name a square in the neighborhood. But the act to discover the plate, with the presence of relatives and former colleagues, is still pending that the municipal brigades thoroughly clean that space, quite damaged.

The square chosen to honor Sebastián is in the epicenter of Los Mateos. Specifically between Borderán and Levante streets. It is, in fact, one of the few recreation areas left in the neighborhood. It is surrounded by deteriorated buildings, a partially erased Christmas Lighthouse mural and a couple of benches where vegetation grows out of control and the white stone is covered by a carpet of all kinds of debris, as shown by the images taken by LA VERDAD a few days ago.

Cleaning, adapting and making it beautiful for the residents of Los Mateos is the objective that the City Council has with this square. And until then the tribute to Sebastián will continue to be paralyzed. This information has been published without the City Council, to questions from this newspaper since the beginning of last week, explaining what the plans and deadlines are so that this space can be at the service of the neighbors and in a position to organize this act of tribute to Sebastian.

The City Council gave the green light in June for that space to bear its name, but it has not set a date for its cleaning and reopening with family and friends



For several years there has been a European project underway (Urbanct Maps) written for the regeneration of Los Mateos. The neighborhood, very humble, suffers urban deterioration, social marginalization and has been the scene of the filming of the movie ‘Terminator 6’ and several raids for drug trafficking. The restoration of the mill and the plans for the Castillo de los Moros, added to the work of associations such as Rascasa, are gradually trying to change that image.

proud of his neighborhood



His proud defender and neighbor was Sebas, who could perfectly consolidate himself in the elite of Spanish football were it not for his peculiar way of understanding this sport, often compared to that of Mágico González. He had enough qualities to succeed. He was signed by Hercules, then in the First Division. But it lasted very little in Alicante. His lack of discipline made Koldo Aguirre, the then coach, dismiss him.

«He was a particular boy, very honest and kind. We maintain a friendly relationship after a while”

Paco Lopez. Starting goalkeeper

Then he returned to Cartagena, in the early 1980s. And he retired ten years later, having played 71 games. He was almost always a substitute for Paco López. «He was a particular man, a very good kid. Time after retiring we kept a friendly relationship, “says his partner, who now works as assistant coach at Minerva.

a special character



De Sebas was known for his habit of not wearing gloves. And that pissed off the coaches. His hands were “hard and strong”, recalls Ruiz López, a former Albinegro player at the time. He spent the summer in El Carmolí. And the goalkeeper of Los Mateos, in Los Urrutias. «I was 19 years old and I remember going one day to pick him up [Sebas solía conducir sin carné], in my Seat Ibiza. We trained at eight in the morning in Santa Ana and I arrived at his house at seven twenty, just the right time to take the Los Camachos highway and arrive on time. My surprise was to find him in his underwear, sleeping on the balcony. It was a bit of a mess in that regard. But then I went to train without having breakfast and stopped them all.

«I remember finding him asleep on the balcony, before going to train. Then I would go without breakfast and stop everything»

Ruiz Lopez. Midfield player

In his career he scored a match against Calvo Sotelo in 1982. That day, Sebas attacked a rival and a fan of the referee. Everything led to two consequences: to close the Almarjal and that he was removed from the team. Died on June 22, 2018, in all this time the veterans association has promoted different actions to commemorate the Los Mateos goalkeeper.

First in October of that year, with the organization of a friendly match between veterans of Cartagena and Hércules. The day of the presentation, at the Town Hall, his former teammates Ruiz López and Pedro Cordero attended. Also a brother of Sebas, Ángel Gómez, visibly moved that day. The match was postponed to December due to rain and was played at the Cartagonova stadium, with the delivery of a bouquet of flowers to the family.

administrative obstacles



The City Council has promoted since his death the administrative procedures so that this square bears his name. The process was in the final phase when the Honors and Distinctions regulations changed, forcing it to be paralyzed. It was taken up again after a while, at the will of several political parties that took it to the Plenary, until its final approval seven months ago.

“Since then we haven’t heard anything. We just wait, we understand that it also takes time due to the pandemic. But the truth is that almost four years have passed and it is an issue that is not closed, “says Toni, one of Sebas’ children. The former Albinegro goalkeeper ‘expects’ a thorough cleaning of his square in Los Mateos.