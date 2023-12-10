“Freedom! Freedom! Freedom!” was heard this Sunday at noon at the doors of the Argentine Congress and the Plaza de Mayo. Javier Milei had just been anointed as the eighth elected president of a democracy that turned 40 this Sunday, and he began to break traditions minutes later. The far-right received the baton from the Peronist Alberto Fernández, refused to speak in front of the deputies, and went out to a crowded square to address the Argentines.

“Hello everyone!” he roared from his throat and the square burst into applause; “They have ruined our lives!” He exclaimed, and the people replied: “Thieves, sons of bitches!”; “There is no alternative solution to adjustment,” he said, and predicted poverty, hunger and even hyperinflation. The Argentines who went to celebrate their new president listened to the omen of a difficult time in complete silence.

Congress Square was packed. Teenagers dressed in gala clothes arrived there who had voted for the first time at 17 years old. A retired teacher from a province that was a bastion of Peronism, who complained that her native Formosa was “the Cuba of Argentina.” An unemployed private security worker, who had made a chainsaw, a symbol of the president's adjustment, or a mother with her fifteen-year-old daughter who asked to “stop insecurity” so that the young woman “does not leave the country.” Flags of Israel, Bolivia, Paraguay and Brazil waved by workers and students. Young Americans, French and British, nomadic workers or student exchange workers, with dollars and curiosity on fire. Recently arrived Russian families, with children born in the country and fresh nationality. All inhabitants of a country to which the new president proposed “freedom” to “get out of poverty” and “a State that does not direct our lives.”

People gather outside Congress to watch Milei's speech after the inauguration. AGUSTIN MARCARIAN (REUTERS)

Under an intense summer sun, Laureano, Agustín and Mateo, all 17 years old, arrived at Congress around 10 in the morning. They wore shirts, jackets and pleated pants to celebrate the inauguration of their president. “We voted for the first time this year. I wanted someone different because with Peronism or with Mauricio Macri we only had miseries,” summarized the first. “Milei is becoming chaste, let's say, because she is going to make agreements with everyone… but this is how she builds the national unity that others promised and could not.”

Fátima, a 63-year-old retired teacher, stated that she only voted for Milei to defeat Peronism in the second round, that she did not come to celebrate Milei, who was “celebrating the festival of democracy.” Originally from Formosa, one of the three provinces that maintained its Peronist vote in the last elections, she stated that she celebrated “the end of corruption.” “My province is Argentine Cuba,” she said, “there the majority of us are poor and the few rich people are very rich.”

On the other side of Avenida de Mayo, hundreds of followers who were waiting for Milei in front of the Government Palace listened to the president on the giant screens. They took refuge under the shade of the trees. They listened in silence to the president, who said that the “inheritance” he receives from the outgoing Government could not be “worse” and listed the macroeconomic problems that will weigh down his Administration: uncontrolled issuance, fiscal deficit, exchange controls, high interest rates, low level of activity, high inflation… “There is no alternative to shock and to the adjustment,” he settled, and in case there were any doubts about the message he wanted to convey, he clarified: “There is no money.”

Silvina Di Vito, 47, was one of those who listened to him in the shadows. This therapeutic companion left school at the age of 12 and worked non-stop since then, she said. “I'm not afraid of adjustment because I lived adjusted all my life. They are not going to take anything from me. On the contrary: it gives me hope of living better,” she explained. Later, when Milei began to recite, as he usually does, that definition of liberalism that says it is “unrestricted respect for the life project of others, based on the principle of non-aggression, in defense of the right to life, to freedom now to the property…”, Di Vito felt euphoria, hope, emotion: “It's nice to be part of this.”

Supporters of Javier Milei carry figures of chainsaws as they wait in front of the official residence in Buenos Aires. Matilde Campodonico (AP)

Milei finished his speech and got into a convertible with his little sister, Karina Milei, his strategist and biggest company whom he nicknames The boss. They walked together the two kilometers to the Casa Rosada, the headquarters of the Executive, where Milei would meet hours later with the foreign leaders who came to Buenos Aires to greet him: the Ukrainian Volodímir Zelenski, the Chilean Gabriel Boric, the Paraguayan Santiago Peña or the king Philip VI of Spain. He was also supported by his colleagues from the global far-right: the Hungarian Viktor Orbán, the Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro and the Spanish Santiago Abascal, from Vox.

Sticking to the fences, his followers were waiting for him, still silent. There were no drums or trumpets. The new president passed in front of them and his followers lit up shouting “Argentina, Argentina!” Milei entered the Casa Rosada for the first time as president. From the side, one of his followers expected even more from that historic moment: “He's going to go out on the balcony, right? Like Perón.”

He left two hours later. From the most famous balcony in the country, he exclaimed the cry that took him from anonymous to president of the nation in eight years: “Long live freedom, damn it!”

