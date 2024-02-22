A few days ago, Sony revealed its intentions to bring more PlayStation experiences to PC. Although at the time many thought that this only referred to first party PlayStation 5 games, today it has been revealed that The company is also experimenting with the possibilities that the PlayStation VR2 offers.

Through a new post on the official PlayStation blog, Gillen McAllister, Content Communications Manager at Sony Interactive, mentioned that They are already carrying out tests to make the PlayStation VR2 compatible with PC. This is what he said about it:

“We are pleased to share that we are currently testing the ability for PS VR2 players to access additional games on PC to offer even more game variety on top of the PS VR2 titles available through PS5. We expect this support to be available in 2024, so stay tuned for more updates.”

Although many think that PlayStation has only brought its games to PC, the truth is that several of its accessories are also compatible with this platform. Notably, The DualSense also works with first party titles that we find in digital stores like Steam. In this way, support for the virtual reality device should not be a big surprise.

Unfortunately, at the moment we do not have a clear idea of ​​when this will happen. The only window we have at the moment in a vague 2024so it's only a matter of time before PC users can make use of the PlayStation VR2 to enjoy all their virtual reality games.

Let us remember that, despite a launch with Horizon: Call of the Mountainthere is currently no selection of PS VR2 games available on the PlayStation 5. Instead, The most striking titles for users of this device are experiences that we already know, such as Resident Evil Villageso its compatibility with PC will substantially expand the game library for users.

On related topics, a new Metro is coming to the PlayStation VR2. Likewise, reports reveal that Nintendo has experimented with virtual reality.

Editor's Note:

This makes a lot of sense from a financial perspective. Currently, there's no big reason to buy a PlayStation VR2 if you're a PS5 user. However, on PC there is a huge library of games that are very worthwhile, and this is a very well built headset, so there is now a greater incentive to own one.

