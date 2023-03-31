sony plans to sell less than 300,000 headsets Playstation VR2 in the first six weeks, according to a new report. A sales analysis published by Bloomberg puts total sales for the VR2 at around 270,000 units through the end of March.

The publication previously reported that Sony had lowered the shipping forecast for its new headset. VRand originally expected to sell around 1 million units at launch after getting unimpressive pre-order numbers.

Until now, sony has declined to comment on this latest report, although it previously said it had not cut production of the VR2 and that he was “noticing excitement” around the device and its line of software. The company’s chief financial officer, Hiroki Totoki, previously said that sony I hoped that he VR2 could match the sales of the Playstation VR original, which has sold around 5 million units to date.

Bloomberg’s previous report suggested that sony now expected to sell about 1.5 million units before March 2024. The PSVR2 launched in the UK on February 22 with 37 games including its own Horizon Call of the Mountain of sonyalthough the vast majority of the launch lineup of the PSVR2 they were not new experiences.

The headset’s price has also raised concerns amid rising costs and faltering consumer spending activity. Altogether, the PSVR2 will cost over $1000 USD when combined with the PS5 so-so, and that’s without a game to play on it.

sony previously established the price of the PSVR2 $550 USD, or alternatively at $600 USD bundled with the company’s own launch game, Horizon Call of the Mountain. Now, if you want to look even more fancy, you can add the charging base to control the PSVR2 for an additional $50 USD, which allows you to charge the controls without connecting them to the PS5.

Via: Eurogamer