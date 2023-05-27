You can have very different ideas about Playstation Showcase of this week: objectively, it was a show full of news and interesting games, but the problem is essentially the name that distinguishes it, which carries with it a load of expectations that can be difficult to sustain. From this point of view, the question on the actual meaning of this event, at least if one evaluates according to the meaning that the previous ones normally had. Almost two years had passed since the last PlayStation Showcase which was held in September 2021 and which had bombarded the public with novelties: from then on there have been several State of Plays, some of which are very interesting, but this decided dualism between different types of shows has done nothing but backfire on Sony, it seems. After months of more measured events, the announcement of a PlayStation Showcase made one think of who knows what fireworks, with alleged lists of games to be presented with an impossible profile. Those who appreciate the diversity of videogame approaches and proposals will also have greatly appreciated this last presentation, but the response from users on the internet seems to have been decidedly negative.

On the other hand, even the rumors that emerged between yesterday and today, which report various internal projects at PlayStation Studios that are practically “ready-made” but not shown – although they are all things whose veracity is yet to be demonstrated – only consolidates the doubt: what was it for precisely this PlayStation Showcase? The presentation of the various third parties, moreover many of which are also multiplatform, could not have found space within the various State of Play strategically cadenced over a more or less long period of time, so as to also maintain active and lively communication with the user? Let it be clear that this is not a judgment on the quality of the show and the games presented, but rather a doubt that emerges on the organization of the event and the choice of contents within this particular framework, as it was defined based on Sony’s previous choices.

It’s possible that the company has kept some big shots of their first party production for Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest, and we can be pretty sure that Death Stranding 2 will be shown there, but certainly not the classic attitude of the company. company, which usually reserves the big presentations for its own dedicated events. There is also another question to add: beyond the section dedicated to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, of the other four games published directly by Sony shown during the event, only of one we were able to see some glimpses of gameplay. The titles in question are Fairgames by Haven, Concord by Firewalk and Marathon by Bungie as far as PlayStation Studios is concerned, to which we add Helldivers 2 as a third party published directly by Sony, the only one of which we have actually seen something in terms of actual play .

As for the other three, as well as for most of the other games shown during the event, we have seen the good old ones CG trailers or “in-engine” that many controversies have already resulted in recent years, given that users have repeatedly shown that they want to see the gameplay rather than some cinematic animation. The fact that so much time has passed since the previous PlayStation Showcase was probably due to the lack of games ready to be shown, but the use of CG trailers does not reassure that much about the actual progress even of these new titles shown, so such as the general lack of release dates or defined launch windows, which makes the rest of 2023, but also 2024, a still rather mysterious period when it comes to PS5 releases. On closer inspection it can be said that even on the front of the just launched PlayStation VR2, no great news has emerged on the first party front. Even in light of this, it is a bit difficult to find the meaning of this PlayStation Showcase: the previous events served to make Sony’s plan for the following period well understood and give a show of strength. If the idea was “to make noise, send a message”, as Jim Ryan had reported in recent days, then in this case the message was not very clear.

