This year new devices are arriving in the Mexico region, especially when it comes to PlayStationand that is going to happen just this week with PS Portal that will come for those who want to play their PS5 in portable mode with its certain limitations because as is it is a screen that captures the signal via streaming. But until this moment arrives, users can have the best listening experience thanks to hearing aids. Press Elitewhich can now be purchased from this moment.

Among the benefits of the game are the studio transducers, which reproduce sound with almost perfect precision throughout the entire audible spectrum, so you can hear the games exactly as the developers intended them. The player will be able to immerse themselves in soundscapes full of immersed details. There are also games PS5 compatible with 3D audio because audio signals are positioned with a degree of precision in three dimensions to take advantage of the capabilities.

The battery life is approximately 30 hours maximum and its charger has the capacity to provide at least two additional hours of play just by charging the controller for 10 minutes. Added to this is the comfort of wearing the headphones for a long time without feeling hurt in the ears, this is due to the pads made with top quality materials, there is also the factor that they can be fixed without problems with the headbands. adjustable.

Without a doubt, it will be the perfect complement for those who want to get into games like The Last of Us Part I and II, as well as the franchise god of war in the renewed version. For their part, they have a direct connection with the next PS Portala device in which the player can get lost for hours, especially in the long-lasting RPGs that come from Atlus or even Final Fantasy VII Rebirthwhich remains exclusive until now on the console.

Remember that they are now available at a suggested price of $3,500 MXN.

Author’s note: The truth is that these headphones promise a lot, plus the signal could be very good thanks to the USB adapter that it comes with so that the connection with PS5, PC and Mac is not lost.