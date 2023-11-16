Yesterday, November 15, the PlayStation Portal in different markets throughout the world. However, today, November 16, this product is no longer for sale, at least not officially, since the available units have been sold out.

For a few hours now, multiple fans of the brand have reported that on sites like PS Direct, where you can buy official products from the company, the PlayStation Portal is no longer for sale. Instead, A message appears indicating that more units of this device could be available in December.

“Check back in early December for more details on stock availability.”

Although it is no longer possible to officially purchase a PlayStation Portal on the official PlayStation site, as well as in stores such as Best Buy and Amazon, this does not mean that you can no longer get one, although this will cost you more money. On sites like eBay, You can currently buy a PlayStation Portal for $300 dollars$100 dollars more than the company’s suggested price.

That’s not all, since on Amazon, some people They are already selling the PlayStation Portal as a used product for between $400 and $500. So, it shouldn’t be a big surprise to hear that Sony fans are unhappy with the lack of units available globally, something resellers have used to make money.

Let’s remember that this is not the first time something like this has happened. Since the launch of the PlayStation 5, Sony has faced supply problemssomething that has caused an increase in the number of resellers capable of obtaining batches of these consoles with the aim of selling them at a higher price than the official one.

Although Sony has increased production of the PlayStation 5 and created some measures against resellers, it seems that this cycle will repeat itself with the PlayStation Portal. However, This also makes us wonder how many units the company put up for sale, and how many it expected to sell.. In this way, it is clear that the initial expectations of the device could well have exceeded what was expected.

At the moment we do not know when the PlayStation Portal will be on sale in our region. On related topics, Sony does not expect to make a profit with this device. Likewise, this accessory is already a bestseller.

It’s a genuine surprise that the PlayStation Portal is no longer available. While this can be seen as a success for the device, it is also important to know how many of these units were within reach of users. If the number is small, then is it a victory?

