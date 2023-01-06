Thanks to the inclusion of Premium and Extra subscriptions, PlayStation Plus has become an even more attractive service. If you’re not part of this yet, then you’re in luck, as the subscription to these two levels has a discount that you cannot miss.

As of today, and until next January 13, 2023, all users who decide to get a three or 12 month subscription to PlayStation Plus Premium or Extra, They will be able to take advantage of a great discount. These are:

Playstation Plus Extra:

-Three months: 39% discount – From $27.99 to $16.99.

-12 months: 40% discount – From $66.99 to $39.99.

Playstation Plus Premium/Deluxe:

-Three months: 34% discount – From $31.99 to $20.99.

-12 months: 35% discount – From $76.99 to $49.99.

It is important to mention that this offer is only valid for new users, and the Essential category does not have any discounts. In this way, it is clear that it is the best time to obtain your subscription to this service. Remember, the offer will only be available until January 13, 2023.

Editor’s Note:

Truth be told, PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium are worth it. Although the classic games offer is not as good as many would like, the PS4 and PS5 titles are quite interesting, and present a good alternative to what we find in Xbox Game Pass.

Via: PlayStation