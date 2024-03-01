Digital Foundry created a new analysis video where he compared the service of PS5 cloud streaming reserved for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers and xCloudor the Microsoft one reserved for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

According to tech enthusiasts, the service of Sony offers significantly superior image quality and comparable to the native one for PS5, with resolution up to 4K. Xcloud, on the other hand, has to deal with more pronounced image compression, a maximum resolution of 1080p and the fact that the games are based on the Xbox Series S versions and not on those of the Series Able to emulate the most powerful console, they can split the processing power to virtualize multiple Series S at the same time, to reduce queues.

For its part, Microsoft's service can count on a lower input lag in the games tested by Digital Foundry, although in their opinion the differences are not so great as to compensate for the lower overall image quality.

“For the cost of PlayStation Plus Premium, overall Sony's approach presents fewer problems. It gives us a more authentic experience, with 4K resolution and a version of the game more comparable to a real PS5,” says Digital Foundry.

“The higher latency compared to Xbox is a disappointment, but Xbox Cloud Gaming's issues are perhaps more relevant: a lower bitrate and resolutionheavier compression, and most importantly, the lack of parity with the features and performance of the Series