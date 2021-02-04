A tiny piece is creating a big problem for vehicle manufacturers throughout the world, Spain included. There are already four floors, the Seat in Martorell, Stellantis in Figueruelas and Madrid, and Ford in Valencia, those that have announced production adjustments due to the shortage of semiconductor chips, while globally it has also affected manufacturers such as Toyota, Daimler or Nissan. The impact will be felt for much of the year.

The famine is the result of a perfect storm of factors, since the trade war between China and the United States until the strong take-off of consumer computing for entertainment and teleworking, due to confinements. Consoles like the PlayStation5 and the Xbox series x –Which are also suffering from shortages–, smartphones and laptops compete for devices with an increasing presence in cars, since control a huge range of systemsFrom seat belt pretensioners to driving assistance systems. Although the main reason, according to business sources and analysts, is the coronavirus itself.

“(The shortage) is due to a mixture of factors that have coincided over time,” explains Cristóbal Colón, partner in charge of automotive at the strategic consultancy Roland Berger. On the one hand, the coronavirus has disrupted the supply chains of both automakers and chipmakers, which has in turn disrupted planning. “It has also affected that the recovery of the automotive sector in the third and fourth quarters of 2020 has been greater than expected, making chip manufacturers unable to cope with demand.” Colón points to this factor as the main reason, although business sources point directly to the “boom” of the new generation of consoles within, yes, a true “salad” of causes.

«The main problem is that the large suppliers of these companies are mostly Chinese and, for supply purposes, manufacturers are prioritizing the shipment of orders for their domestic market and for the United States “, says Marc Saenger, director of financial advisory at Deloitte and an expert in the automotive sector. “Since the summer, the main objective of all manufacturers, both Asian, European and American, has been rebuild your stock to serve its customers, so that massive purchases are being made. China is prioritizing Asia and America when loading ships and this is creating difficulties for European importers to bring these products.

For now, in Spain the most affected plants are those of Seat in Martorell and that of Ford in Almussafes. The first, of the Volkswagen group, has agreed with the unions an ERTE for 550 workers open until June 30, that will affect another 600 ETT employees, according to the unions. Ford, for its part, has agreed to a 14-day ERTE between February, March and April for the entire workforce, both in vehicle assembly and engines. Stellantis Figueruelas canceled additional shifts last weekend, and the consortium recognizes “sporadic” stoppages at its Madrid plant, also linked to the uncertain evolution of the health situation. Consulted by this newspaper, the manufacturers they hope to recover lost production throughout the year. From Seat they convey that they are “monitoring” the situation, while Ford “works closely with suppliers to prioritize key production lines and maximize the amount of chips available.”

Sources from a large automotive supplier point out that the shortage is concentrated in integrated circuits (IC) as microcontrollers (MCUs) and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and they ensure that it is “difficult to predict” when the situation will be resolved, which in any case will be “gradually.” “It is difficult to anticipate, because it depends on how demand behaves, but the manufacturing times for new chips are quite high, around twelve months, so it is foreseeable that it will not be solved until the end of this year”, he believes. Cristóbal Colón, by Roland Berger.

According to McKinsey, the automotive semiconductor market reached 400 billion euros in 2019. Currently, vehicles carry an average of 50 (worth 400 to 1,000 euros per car), and more the more technological they are. Hence, for example Seat has decided to compensate for now the reduction in production of the Leon with more units of the Ibiza and the Arona. And they are key in electric vehicles, since an important factor such as their autonomy also depends on the chips.

The effects of the crisis threaten to transform in the medium term the supply chain of this type of component, increasingly important in vehicles, and that for now are mostly in the hands of Asian manufacturers. However, a report from the consulting firm IHS Markit It warns of the risk that a «panic» is generated that translates into a demand greater than necessary, with the aim of stockpiling. “Inflated orders would lead suppliers to misinterpret the market, which can throw off the balance between supply and demand and lead to further shortages in the first half of 2021.”