Today a lot of news has emerged around PlayStation 5, given that new models of the console have been confirmed, which will be smaller in size but will retain the power of the devices that are already on the market. And within the data that makes up its performance, somewhat negative news has also been revealed for those who plan to get their own device.

Using all the data that has been shared on the company’s official blog, the prices of the slim versions of PS5with details that do not have so many alterations, at least for the one that has the Blu Ray disc reader, since it remains in the $500 USD. But the same does not happen with digital, since this is going to cost a few $450 USD, that is, $50 USD higher than the figure we already knew.

This is something that is not completely understandable, and could perhaps be due to the fact that it has the slot so that the user can later decide to attach the disc reader, since they will sell it separately to adapt it to the console, and the curious thing is its price of $80 USD. So purchasing the device and then buying the adapter is more expensive than buying it with the one that is already included, and that would imply that the digital one is not necessary.

In news related to PlayStation 5it was also confirmed that the console’s peripherals are rising in price, including the Dualsense, headphones, control for media such as Blu Ray, among others that are to be confirmed in months. If you want to know more about this news, we invite you to click on the following link that we put in this same note.

These Slim versions will go on sale in November.

Via: Kotaku

Editor’s note: It is a bit strange that the new edition costs more, given that not many details are added to the console, and even with the TB of SSD, the console with disk still costs the same. So the move on Sony’s part is strange.