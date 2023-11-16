He PlayStation 5 It had a complicated start. Coming to market during the pandemic, we not only saw a number of issues related to unit distribution, but also faced a shortage of semiconductors, which also affected the production of this console. However, over time, Sony has done everything it can to remedy its previous mistakes, and this has had positive results, since the PS5 is above the PS4 in sales, at least when we compare the times of both platforms.

According to Mat Piscatella, Circana analyst, currently The PlayStation 5 exceeds by 9% the sales that the PlayStation 4 had three years after its launch in the United States. Considering that production and supply issues are a thing of the past, and that new models of the PS5 are on the way, such as the Slim version, this gap will only grow and grow.

LTD units PS5 +9% PS4, XBS -11% XBO — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) November 15, 2023

For its part, the Xbox Series X|S is not in such a positive position. Piscatella has mentioned that Microsoft’s new console is 11% below that recorded by the Xbox One three years after its launch in the United States. Although many have pointed out this as something completely negative, taking into account that the Redmond company considers its previous platform a failure, this is not the end of the world. In comparison, three years after its launch, the Xbox One had already sold more units than the Xbox 360.

In this way, it is clear that sales standards have simply changed over time. Like the PS5 Slim, Microsoft has launched a new version of the Xbox Series S, It has 1 TB of memory. Along with this, it is not ruled out that the Xbox Series X|S will eventually surpass its predecessor in sales, we can only wait and see what will happen with these two consoles.

Three years after its launch, both companies are doing everything possible to leave the complicated generational beginning in the past. In the case of Sony, the offer of exclusive games for the PS5 is growing little by little. As if that were not enough, the accessories and new models of the console have begun to have a good presence in the market. Not only is the PlayStation 5 Slim a model that will surely attract many new usersbut the PlayStation Portal is an addition created specifically for those who already own a PS5.

In the case of Xbox, the company has made it clear that its goal is to bring its games to as many people as possible through Game Pass, a service that constantly expands with new offers available to the player. As if that were not enough , Microsoft has bought multiple studios that are helping them in this task, such as ZeniMax Media and Activision Blizzard King. In the case of Bethesda, many of the company’s games are already available to Xbox Game Pass users, both on consoles and PC, and the same will happen with Activision in the future.

Considering that the life cycle of a console is at least seven or eight years, even There is still time to see the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S surpass their predecessors, something they are already doing, just at a different pace than expected. On related topics, Sony does not expect to make money from the PlayStation Portal. Likewise, the PlayStation Portal is already sold out.

Editor’s Note:

Sales of the PlayStation 5 are on a very good path, there is no doubt about that. It’s impressive that, even with some of the distribution and production issues, this console is on track to be one of the most successful in history. We just have to see if this pace can be maintained or not.

Via: Mat Piscatella