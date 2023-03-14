A new patent filing seems to indicate that playstation 5 it could receive a ‘pro’ version in the next year. In addition, a site recognized for its leaks assured that its sources indicated that Sony is already working on this system by 2024.

The patent in question was discovered by a Twitter user. This was requested by Sony and indicates that they seek to improve the ray-tracing technologies of the PlayStation 5. The name on this record is that of Mark Cerny, creator of Knack. So perhaps we’re looking at one of the first improvements to the PS5 Pro.

On the other hand, the Insider Gaming site said it had spoken with sources close to Sony. According to them, this new version of the console is a reality and they hope to launch it at the end of 2024. In addition, his sources indicated that there will be a special company event to talk about spider-man 2 and this new hardware.

The site emphasizes that the launch of a PlayStation 5 Pro in 2024 has precedent in the past. Both of Sony’s previous consoles, the PS3 and PS4, had their Pro versions in the middle of their life cycle. Due to reports that the PS6 will not arrive before 2028, they see a high probability that the PS5 Pro is already on the way.

What other versions of PlayStation 5 will there be?

The same Insider Gaming site indicated in the past that PlayStation 5 would have a version with a removable disk drive. This would supposedly be an attempt by Sony to lower production and shipping costs. Although there are many clues about this system, we have not yet seen it announced for its arrival.

Currently the PS5 is sold in two different versions: one with a disc reader and the other completely digital. Taking this into account, it is likely that the supposed PS5 Pro will come with this pair of options as well. Of course, with improvements in its performance, speed and graphic quality. Would you like this rumor to be true?

