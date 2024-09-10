After years of speculation, during the presentation that PlayStation carried out a few minutes ago, Mark Cerny, the lead architect of the console, was in charge of revealing the PlayStation 5 Pro officiallyAs expected, this is a much more powerful piece of hardware that promises to be the best place to enjoy all the experiences Sony has in store for us this generation.

As Cerny mentioned, the PS5 Pro will not only feature all the technology that makes the console special that we can all get our hands on right now, such as 3D audio and performance capable of reaching up to 120fps, But it will also have three elements that make this new console much more advanced.

The PS5 Pro will offer an improved GPU that has 67% more compute units than the current PS5 and 28% faster memory. Overall, this allows for up to 45% faster rendering for gameplay, making for a much smoother experience.

The PS5 will feature even more powerful advanced ray tracing that provides more dynamic light reflection and refraction. This allows rays to be projected at twice, and sometimes three times, the speed of the current PS5.

Lastly, PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, or PSSR, was introduced, an AI-powered upscaling that uses machine learning-based technology to deliver super-sharp image clarity by adding an extraordinary amount of detail.

Likewise, the new console will have support for VRR and 8K, as well as the new PS5 Pro Game Boost, which offers improved performance for compatible PS4 and PS5 games, offering improved image quality and resolution in select titles. This will apply to over 8,500 backwards compatible PS4 games that can be played on PS5 Pro.

Several games will receive patches with free software updates so that players can take advantage of PS5 Pro features. These games can be identified by a PS5 Pro Enhanced label within their title. Some of the games you can expect include Alan Wake 2, Assassin’s Creed: Shadows, Demon’s Souls, Dragon’s Dogma 2, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Gran Turismo 7, Hogwarts Legacy, Horizon Forbidden West, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, The Crew Motorfest, The First Descendant, The Last of Us Part II Remastered and more.

In terms of design, the PS5 Pro will have the same height and width as the original PS5. Now, it is important to mention that the console will not come with a disc reader, and Players will need to add an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive, which is already available. Along with this, it will also be possible to change the console’s covers when they become available. As indicated by the leaks, the biggest difference is the three black lines on the sides.

Now, the presentation has also revealed that the PlayStation 5 Pro will be available on November 7, 2024and will be priced at $699, with pre-orders available starting September 26. The console will include a 2TB SSD, a DualSense, and a copy of Astro’s Playroom pre-installed. Unfortunately, there was no mention of the rumored improvements that the controller would bring in terms of battery and triggers.

NOTE IN PROCESS

Via: PlayStation