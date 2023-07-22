













Who shared this information was insider Tom Henderson, who has been right on several previous occasions. According to him, the PlayStation 5 Pro is already in development under the code name Trinity. In addition to the fact that its creation would have begun since the beginning of 2022.

The insider claimed that Sony already plans to send development kits for the pro version to various studios. This process will start from November 2023. According to the specifications that he shared, this model will achieve greater FPS stability with 4K resolution. It will also have a new 8K performance mode.

Although it does not yet have a set date and there are still factors to consider, Sony would already have a release window in mind. According to Henderson, they expect the PlayStation 5 Pro to go on sale during November 2024. Would they buy it if it’s true?

What other news about PlayStation did the insider reveal?

The insider believes that so far PlayStation has no other hardware projects on the way. Despite the fact that rumors persist that a ‘slim’ version is also in the works. However, his sources gave him details about the PS6.

Source: Sony.

Of course that is a project that is just forming, so there are no specifications yet. What is known is that Sony plans its launch for 2028. So this generation could be one of the longest and there would still be plenty of time for those who buy the PS5 Pro to enjoy it. What do you think of this information?

