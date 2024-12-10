The Nàstic-Málaga match on June 22 ended 2-2 after extra time, a result that gave promotion to the Andalusian team. The most striking thing about the match sheet is the distribution of cards by referee Mallo Fernández, against whom the Tarragona club is now complaining. After more than 120 minutes of the match, the referee showed six yellow cards and two red cards to Nàstic players and no cards to the visitors.
Within its tests, Nàstic adds a video, to which it has had access The Vanguardin which he compiles the errors in Mallo Fernández’s performance. The Grana club requested a re-arbitration by former referee Estrada Fernández, who made “more than 13 flagrant errors.”
Video proof
The Tarragona club includes in its complaint a summary of the match with “flagrant” errors by the referee
Among the most controversial decisions are, without a doubt, the expulsion of Nacho in the 63rd minute when, in reality, he took the ball with his stomach and with his hands in the control of Antoñito just before scoring 2-2.
But Nàstic also complains about two elbows from Genaro, to Nacho and Pablo Fernández, which should have been yellow, for which Málaga would have been left with ten in the first half. Furthermore, a clear attack by Roberto on Joan Oriol in the first minutes of extra time went unpunished.
These are all the plays that Nàstic detects in its video:
- Elbow from Genaro to Nacho. There is no yellow
- Dangerous play by Roberto that results in a yellow card for Trigueros, a Nàstic player, for protesting
- Elbow from Genaro to Pablo Fernández. Without yellow
- Einar hits Godoy in the face without a warning
- Víctor’s foul on Pol Domínguez
- Second yellow and expulsion of Nacho. He carries the ball with his stomach. Ferreiro is expelled for a foul
- Einar’s obstruction to Gorka, which is not whistled
- Attack by Roberto, who leaves his leg and releases his arm in Joan Oriol’s face
- There is no yellow card for Roberto for kicking the ball violently towards the stands and near goalkeeper Varo. This action entails the temporary suspension of the match.
- Dissimilar criteria in two actions in which to recover the ball the footballer performs a ‘tackle’. It is not missing if the player is from Málaga and it is missing when the player is from Nàstic
- Antoñito’s hands to control the ball before scoring 2-2
#plays #Nàstic #demands #Mallo #Fernándezs #arbitration
Leave a Reply