The Nàstic-Málaga match on June 22 ended 2-2 after extra time, a result that gave promotion to the Andalusian team. The most striking thing about the match sheet is the distribution of cards by referee Mallo Fernández, against whom the Tarragona club is now complaining. After more than 120 minutes of the match, the referee showed six yellow cards and two red cards to Nàstic players and no cards to the visitors.

Within its tests, Nàstic adds a video, to which it has had access The Vanguardin which he compiles the errors in Mallo Fernández’s performance. The Grana club requested a re-arbitration by former referee Estrada Fernández, who made “more than 13 flagrant errors.”

Video proof

The Tarragona club includes in its complaint a summary of the match with “flagrant” errors by the referee

Among the most controversial decisions are, without a doubt, the expulsion of Nacho in the 63rd minute when, in reality, he took the ball with his stomach and with his hands in the control of Antoñito just before scoring 2-2.

But Nàstic also complains about two elbows from Genaro, to Nacho and Pablo Fernández, which should have been yellow, for which Málaga would have been left with ten in the first half. Furthermore, a clear attack by Roberto on Joan Oriol in the first minutes of extra time went unpunished.





These are all the plays that Nàstic detects in its video: