The small advantage of Manchester City at the top of the table and the equality of Pep Guardiola and Jürgen Klopp’s teams could force a playoff match to determine the Premier League champion. One point separates City and Liverpool at the top of the Premier League standings after the Reds’ last win against Southampton.

Thus the things, the City and the Liverpool carry out a tireless fight by the Premier. For this reason, a kind of photo finish could be needed to determine the champion of England, and it is that the rules of the Premier League order that in the event that two teams end up tied on points, different factors will be used to consecrate a champion …

If the light blue and red team are level on points at the end of the last day, whoever has a better goal difference will lift the cup. And if not, it will be whoever has scored the most goals throughout the course, or whoever has added the most points in rival clashes, or scored the most goals away from home in them.

City have one more point, they only have one game left to play (the last one, against Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium) and they enjoy a positive difference of 72 goals between those scored and those conceded. Only one match remains for Liverpool, with Wolverhampton Wanderers as their rival on matchday 38 of the Premier and with a positive difference of 66 goals.

But, what would have to happen for there to be a tiebreaker match? that Liverpool drew 5-5 against Wolves and that City lost 0-6 against Villa. A very unlikely scenario that has never happened in the history of English competition but that is still possible thanks to the Reds’ comeback against Southampton.