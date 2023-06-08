Milan – La Serie A League made it known ticket prices for the play-off between Spezia and Verona scheduled for Sunday evening 11 June at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia starting at 20.45. It ranges from 30 euros for the curves at full price to 50 for the grandstand, while for the Under 14s it ranges from 20 euros for the curves to 30 for the grandstand.

The Curva Nord and Tribuna Est sectors on the north side are reserved for La Spezia fans. The Curva Sud and Tribuna Ovest sectors on the south side are reserved for Verona fans.

Tickets are on sale at vivaticket.com from 5pm on Thursday 8 June.