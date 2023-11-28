Group XIII is on fire at the top. The playoff for promotion becomes very expensive, since there are seven teams in eight points. The differences are minimal and there is no great dominator. In the last month we must highlight Sergio Sánchez’s Molinense. Molina de Segura’s team have won the last four games and are three points behind the leader.

The other side is shown by Lorca, with a poor streak of six points out of a possible eighteen, which has cost Jorge Perona his position. Deportiva Minera and Cieza tied their respective matches, but still have not lost positions. Those from Llano del Beal remain at the top of the table, already tied with UCAM B. The Ciezanos, for their part, hold on to the playoff positions, but see Imperial getting closer to just one point.

On the other hand, Alcantarilla continues in free fall and there are already 5 consecutive defeats. Pulpileño does not give a right and lost again, while Plus Ultra and Algar catch their breath.

Leader’s Troubles



Valdeolivas was not enough for the Mining Company in Caravaca



Valdeolivas, Minera’s franchise player, had chances, created others and scored a goal, but the Caravaca that never gives up achieved, when the game was dying, a draw that tastes like glory and keeps them away from hell.

Samu shoots Molinense



Four wins in the last four days



Molinense continues to party. They have 4 victories and this past round, against Balsicas, they played the calmest match of the season. Samu scored twice again and is now the top scorer in the category with nine goals. Balsicas tried, but fell into the trap of Sergio Sánchez, who did not want to abuse and removed players at half-time, thinking about next Sunday’s match against Minera.

Long faces in Lorca



A bad streak that has already claimed its first victim



Lorca continues with its irregular progress. This past matchday they drew 0-0 at home against Racing Murcia. The team no longer does damage and it has pieces that only a great team can have, but the team does not work, it does not generate football and, above all, it does not find a way to score a goal. Jorge Perona has been dismissed and Juan Arsenal will be in charge of trying to straighten out Artés Carrasco’s team.