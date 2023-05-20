Most of the playgrounds that make up the municipal network of games for the little ones would not pass the ITV. To the accumulation of paper, plastic, garbage remains and dog excrement, due to the lack of cleaning and maintenance, is added the poor condition of some infrastructures, especially in neighborhoods and councils. “We forget that children have the right to have their play areas safe and adequate,” says Renata Martínez, who takes her son to the park in Plaza Doña Juana La Loca, in Urbanización Mediterráneo. “The one in Plaza de la Fuente catches us closer, but it is even dirtier and abandoned and I prefer to bring it to this one,” she warns.

The drawback of the park where Renata goes with her son Mauro is that there is only one “fit” swing, so you always have to queue. In addition, at the entrance to the playground there are several heights, “because the slabs have been raised for years.”

A few meters away, on the border between this neighborhood and San Antón, the swings in Plaza Doña Sol do not look any better and the cobblestones also have various heights.

call to civility



The situation of these playgrounds is just a sample of the state in which the vast majority of playgrounds in the municipal network are located. For the president of the Federation of Neighborhood Associations, Tomás Sánchez, parks “should be spaces for minors and not for dogs.” Sánchez considers that there should be a firm commitment on the part of “whoever it may be” to keep them in good condition throughout the year and solve any deficiency in the shortest possible time, because “the safety of the little ones is put at risk.”

The president of the neighborhood Federation recognizes the differences between the infrastructures for children in the center and those of the neighborhoods and councils. The latter, in general, are “abandoned and do not have the appropriate games, which are sometimes obsolete and discontinued by current regulations.”

Thus, the neighbors accuse lack of furniture in the parks of Pozo Estrecho, because the swings and games removed due to their deterioration are not replaced. Furniture is also scarce in the Juan Carlos I park, which has “continuous damage.” It’s a shame, because in the end, the ones affected are the children and now with the good weather let’s see what you do with them, but it is also true that there is a lot of incivility and adults do not respect these spaces”, says neighbor María Dolores Carmona, He usually goes to the park with his children.

In Los Díaz de Canteras, for example, Tomas Sánchez assures that “there is nothing for children, neither a park nor an area to touch the ball.”

integrating elements



The network of playgrounds wins in the historic center. For example, the one in the old Lonja, in Carlos III, recently improved its infrastructure. Although, on the same street, at the height of the skate park, the neighbors point out the deterioration of the park. «There is cardboard and accumulated dirt from people without a job or benefit who spend idle hours here. Perhaps it is more of a problem of insecurity, as in the rest of this area,” says Ana Bobadilla, who works in Carlos III.

The president of the neighborhood association of the historic center, Alejandro Ojados, defends that “this park may be worn out by use, because when you pass there are always children, but it is in good condition. The only thing that could be asked of it is that it be fenced so that there would be greater security.

Another of the demands of the parents of children with special needs is the lack of playgrounds with adapted play elements that allow them to enjoy their leisure time like the rest.

“We need spaces for these children so that they feel integrated into society and do not perceive discrimination from such a young age,” says Natividad Larios, mother of a girl with special needs who cannot climb the typical swings and slides that can be found in most municipal parks.