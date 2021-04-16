Novak Djokovic
The Serbian tennis player has won twice 2013 and 2015
Photo:
Julian Finney
Getty Images
Updated to
Juan Carlos Ferrero placeholder image
He won twice in a row in 2002 and 2003
Photo:
ERIC GAILLARD
REUTERS
Updated to
Ivan lendl
He won twice 1985 and 1988
Photo:
Patrick SICCOLI
Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Updated to
Mats Wilander
He won twice in 1983 and 1987
Photo:
Russell cheyne
Getty Images
Updated to
Sergi Bruguera
He won twice 1991 and 1993
Photo:
Jean-Pierre REY
Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Updated to
Ilie Nastase
He managed to win the trophy three consecutive years, 1971,1972,1973
Photo:
Updated to
Guillermo Vilas
The Argentine managed to win three times in 1976, 1981 and 1982.
Photo:
Patrick SICCOLI
Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Updated to
Thomas muster
He won three times in the 1990s, 1992,1995 and 1996
Photo:
Clive brunskill
Getty Images
Updated to
Björn Borg
The Swedish tennis player got 3 trophies in 1977,1979 and 1980.
Photo:
Pool MINGAM / SIMON
Getty Images
Updated to
Rafael Nadal
Incredible are the numbers of Rafa Nadal in Monte Carlo, where he has won 11 times. Eight consecutive years from 2005 to 2012 and another 3 years in a row from 2016 to 2018.
Photo:
OLIVIER ANRIGO
REUTERS
Updated to
#players #titles #history #Monte #Carlo #Masters
Leave a Reply