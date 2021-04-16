Novak Djokovic The Serbian tennis player has won twice 2013 and 2015 Photo:

Juan Carlos Ferrero He won twice in a row in 2002 and 2003

Ivan lendl He won twice 1985 and 1988

Mats Wilander He won twice in 1983 and 1987

Sergi Bruguera He won twice 1991 and 1993

Ilie Nastase He managed to win the trophy three consecutive years, 1971,1972,1973



Guillermo Vilas The Argentine managed to win three times in 1976, 1981 and 1982.

Thomas muster He won three times in the 1990s, 1992,1995 and 1996

Björn Borg The Swedish tennis player got 3 trophies in 1977,1979 and 1980.

