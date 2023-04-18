Today the most competitive league in the world of soccer is the Premier League. It is home to some of the best players on the planet and the intensity with which each game is played makes it unique.
Today in 90min, we present you who are the players with the most goals in a season in the English competition. Without a doubt, outstanding players.
One of the top scorers in the Premier League is the former footballer Kevin Phillips.
The English footballer spent his entire professional career in the England competition, although where he stood out the most was at Sunderland, where he scored 30 goals in the 1999-2000 season.
One of the most remembered French players in history is Thierry Henry. The attacker marked an entire era in English football, where he was a born scorer with Arsenal, a team where he was dispatched with the big spoon and scored 30 goals in the 2003-04 season.
After his debut at Feyenoord, the Dutch striker robin van persie He signed with Arsenal in the Premier League where an adventure in his career would begin.
It was in the last season of his career as a Gunner when he managed to score 30 goals, this in 2011-12.
One of Tottenham’s top scorers could not be missing from this list, Harry Kane, who in the 2017-18 season was ‘on fire’ and scored 30 goals, one of his personal records.
After making his debut for Southampton, in 1992 the player Allan Shearer He left for Blackburn, where in the 1993-94 season he managed to shout goal 31 times, being today one of the benchmarks of the English team.
And only two seasons later, in 1995-96, again Allan Shearer He became the top scorer in the English competition, scoring 31 goals again.
The Portuguese player Cristiano Ronaldo could not be missing from this list. The Lusitanian star in his penultimate season with Manchester United achieved the mark of 31 annotations, being one of the highlights of the English team.
Already entering the first 5 places in the top, the Uruguayan striker appears Luis Suarez.
One of his best moments before leaving for Barcelona was with Liverpool. In the 2013-14 season he became a true ‘killer’ with the ball and scored 31 goals.
Since his arrival at Liverpool in 2017, the Egyptian Mohamed Salah He became a benchmark for the team.
The goals began to arrive and in that first season in the Premier League he managed to score 32 goals, being one of the best scorers in the history of the competition.
What to say about Erling Haaland? Last Saturday the ‘Android’ got a double in Manchester City’s victory over Leicester.
With this score, the Norwegian reached 32 goals, equaling Mohamed Salah’s mark, although Haaland still has 8 games left to play, so he would be beating the mark.
Yes, back to the list, Allan Shearer He is one of the historical figures in the Premier League, where thanks to his goals he managed to win the love of Blackburn fans.
In the 1994-95 season he was once again the top scorer, now scoring 35 goals.
Sharing first place with Alan Shearer appears Andy Colle. The former English player became the star of Newcastle where he scored a total of 68 goals in just 84 games, as well as assisting 23 times.
In the 1993-94 season he scored 34 goals.
