Today in 90min, we present you who are the players with the most goals in a season in the English competition. Without a doubt, outstanding players.

The English footballer spent his entire professional career in the England competition, although where he stood out the most was at Sunderland, where he scored 30 goals in the 1999-2000 season.

It was in the last season of his career as a Gunner when he managed to score 30 goals, this in 2011-12.

In 1995 Blackburn Rovers won the Premier League, an emblematic fact for the club, also had the top scorer of the competition, a certain Alan Shearer, who later became the all-time top scorer in English football (260). 25 years ago they touched the sky with their hands. pic.twitter.com/Tw40gOWAcU — (@xHoolihanx) May 14, 2020

📸 Alan Shearer 🏴 in his last season with Blackburn 🏴 @Rovers (95/96). pic.twitter.com/TXyI6oWdWA — The PC Soccer (@lapcfutboleria) April 15, 2023

One of his best moments before leaving for Barcelona was with Liverpool. In the 2013-14 season he became a true ‘killer’ with the ball and scored 31 goals.

The goals began to arrive and in that first season in the Premier League he managed to score 32 goals, being one of the best scorers in the history of the competition.

With this score, the Norwegian reached 32 goals, equaling Mohamed Salah’s mark, although Haaland still has 8 games left to play, so he would be beating the mark.

In 1994, Andy Cole scored 34 Premier League goals for Newcastle.

In 1995, Alan Shearer matched the figure: 34 goals, but with Blackburn Rovers.

Nobody scored so many again, ever. If he gets silly, Erling Haaland is going to match them this afternoon. With 8 games to go. pic.twitter.com/9aucMhSLNj — Bruno Alemany (@brunoalemany) April 15, 2023

In the 1994-95 season he was once again the top scorer, now scoring 35 goals.

In the 1993-94 season he scored 34 goals.