The world of football encompasses much more than what happens on the playing field. Now, fans are increasingly interested in what happens outside but especially with transfers and everything that revolves around this. One of the key aspects to be taken into account by the teams are the termination clauses since they can be low or excessively high in some cases.
In particular, the very high ones mean that the players are non-transferable and there is no way for them to leave the club to which they belong unless there is a conflict between both parties or the player expresses his desire to change teams.
Currently, only two teams in the world use the methodology of excessively high termination clauses with the aim of preventing even rumors about a possible transfer. These two teams are Barcelona and Real Madrid, which have arranged an impressive €1 billion clause for these players, thus being the highest amounts in the world of football.
Below we review all the players whose termination clause value is €1 billion:
In his last renewal, the Brazilian placed this amount in his contract and Real Madrid had no problems. He is one of the most destabilizing players in the world, he already has experience in very important matches and is very loved by the fans of the white team.
He has suffered from some injuries recently but remains the face of this new era of Barcelona after the departure of Lionel Messi. He is an elite midfielder for his young age and is already international with the Spanish National Team, being indisputable in the starting eleven.
It is a similar case to that of Pedri but even younger. A player who leaves absolutely everything on the playing field and who always rises to the occasion. He is already an indispensable player at Barça and will soon be one at La Roja.
Similar to the path of Vinicius Jr. He has already passed his transition stage and is beginning to be a protagonist for Real Madrid in important games, adding more and more minutes. His renewal and the imposition of this clause is one of the white team’s confidence.
He experienced a moment of stardom at the beginning of his career when the team was not in its best moments and it played a fundamental and decisive role. His injuries did not allow him to continue developing in the best way but now he is looking to regain that confidence at Brighton and then return to Barça and establish himself.
The great appearance of the Catalan team in this 2023/24 season, where it has already broken some goals and presence records, has also been decisive in the performances of its team. He is already international with Spain and is a starter with Xavi who is taking him little by little.
Real Madrid’s star signing this last transfer market. It seems that he was born to play for the white team since his performance has exceeded the initial expectations that were already very high to begin with. A true all-rounder in the middle of the field.
The Uruguayan defender is a fixture in the central defense but as long as he is healthy. In recent campaigns he has had good performances but these were marked by injuries, mainly muscle injuries, that he suffered. He aims to have a long career in the culé team.
He arrived from Manchester City to be the team’s offensive reference but has not been able to handle the full load but has benefited from spending time on the substitute bench to get back to his best level. He is scoring very important goals.
The French defender is one of the best in his position and brings another dynamic to the Catalan team in defense thanks to the fact that he can play as a right-back as well as a central defender. Essential for Xavi.
He won the position last season and completely took over Barcelona’s left back. He is already beginning to be called up for the Spanish team regularly as well as adding minutes. He has renewed after long talks between both sides.
A talent that, at the Camp Nou, has high expectations. He arrived this last transfer market and plays for Barcelona B. He is one of the most important players in German football and is a member of the German team’s youth teams.
Who can join this list?
It will arrive in Barcelona in January and there are many rumors that its clause will be for this impressive amount. He is one of the great promises of Brazilian football and is already an undisputed starter at Paranaense. He will be the future replacement for Robert Lewandowski in the Blaugrana team.
