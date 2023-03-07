The UANL Tigers returned to the path of victory on matchday 10, after having lost their undefeated matchday 9 against Rebaño Sagrado and march as general sub-leaders with 21 units, meanwhile, this week they begin their participation in the Concacaf League of Champions, when on Tuesday March 7, when they meet Orlando Cityin the round of 16, being the only team from the Liga MX that crossed paths with a team from Major League Soccer.
The good news is that, for that game, according to SanCadilla Norththe Brazilian center back, Samir Caetanowho had to leave the field of play against Necaxa in the first half, would be back.
The source points out that, like André-Pierre Gignac, Caetano He was doing work in the gym this Sunday, so both players are expected to be recovered for the first leg of Concacaf.
Another player who could reappear in the San Nicolás de los Garza team is the Uruguayan attacker, Nicolas ‘Tooth’ Lopez, who is also training the pair of his teammates. Tigres UANL will seek their second Concachampions title and win a ticket to the Club World Cup.
That way, Marco Antonio “Chima” Ruiz He will have practically the entire team to face this commitment in ‘El Volcán’.
