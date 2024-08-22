After the arrivals of Jeremías Ledesma, Federico Gattoni, Franco Carboni, Felipe Peña Biafore and Adam Bareiro, with Martín Demichelis as coach, River Plate became world and American champions with the Argentine national team as coach. German Pezzella and Marcos Acunain addition to the figures of Fabricio Bustos and Maximiliano Meza, led by “Muñeco” Gallardo, the club’s new coach and the biggest winner in that role in the history of the institution.
Precisely because of the arrival of several players, River needs to get rid of others, so we will review below the three names that are close to leaving Nuñez: all three were left off the bona fide list of the Copa Libertadores.
Franco Carboni
He has already terminated his contract, will return to Inter in Italy and will now go on loan to Venezia. Millo paid 500 thousand euros for his failed loan.
Felipe Pena
The midfielder returned to the club of his dreams with the idea of taking control of a key area of the field, but the change of coach changed the scenario completely. Knowing this situation, for several days now Lanus He moved his pieces to achieve his return and everything indicates that he will wear the maroon shirt again.
Federico Gattoni
A case similar to Carboni’s This is the situation of the former San Lorenzo defender, who is playing from behind in the opinion of Muñeco. Some Argentine football teams are waiting to see what happens and could make a move before the deadline.
Two who could have the same future away from the club are the Uruguayans Sebastian Boselli and Nicolas Fonseca: Neither of them settled in River and Gallardo does not seem to want them for this moment when he prioritizes other names.
