Chivas is experiencing one of the worst weeks in its entire history. The issue began with rumors that claimed that Víctor Guzmán had physically attacked Paunovic, a version that the player denied. Hours later, information came to light of serious indiscipline on the part of Calderón and Vega, in addition to several more unrecognized players that led to the suspension of a group of men from the squad. The bomb finished exploding yesterday with Veljko’s decision to leave Guadalajara.
Paunovic could no longer deal with the chaos within the herd, the coach feels that the commitment was lost along the way and that is why the Serbian is negotiating with Almería of Spain. Now, Guadalajara is in pieces, the reality is that the club did not want to end its relationship with the coach, however, there are two players who celebrate this move, because they will be able to compete from scratch.
First place must be Guzmán himself, who went from being the captain last tournament and was forgotten overnight, probably due to personal issues with the coach. Now, ‘Pocho’, he will surely return to the field after the classic Guadalajara. The other footballer who regains life after Paunovic’s goodbye is Óscar Whalley, who arrived this summer without even being asked by the Serbian, which is why he has not played a single minute and now, with the coach away, he will be able to at least compete for being within the call.
