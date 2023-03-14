The Tigres team is in pain after having lost convincingly at home by a score of 2-0 against the Águilas del América.
This defeat made the fans proud, who at the end of the game booed the auriazules players for such a performance.
Likewise, the following Sunday the high command of the ‘U’ team summoned the coach ‘Chima’ Ruíz together with his squad to talk about it. In that talk that lasted about 30 minutes, they discussed motivational issues and the continuity of the helmsman’s project, although he could do without some players for the Clásico Regio.
The players that could be deleted
According to the first reports, the three players who could be left out of the starting lineup against Rayados de Monterrey are Diego Reyes, sebastian cordova and Guido Pizarro.
This trident has not had good moments so far in the tournament and they still cannot stand out in the Clausura. Diego Reyes has 6 starts, Guido Pizarro, 11, while Córdova has appeared in 8 start games.
None of the aforementioned has managed to make a difference on the pitch and it looks difficult for them to start next Saturday. Even the fans have gotten seriously into Guido Pizarro, this due to his poor performances in recent games.
For now, Tigres is already preparing for their match on Wednesday when they face Orlando City in the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League.
